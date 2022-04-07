UK racing tips: Nicholls set for good afternoon on day one of Aintree

Clan Des Obeaux can help ease Paul Nicholls ever closer to a 13th trainers' title by taking the Betway Bowl Chase, one of four Grade One contests on the opening day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

The 10-year-old won this race last year by 26 lengths, having been beaten previously in the Denman Chase at Newbury.

Though he failed to justify favouritism in this year's Denman Chase on his last run during a quiet spell for the Ditcheat yard, hopes are high the dual King George winner can earn a fifth top-level success over fences.

It could be a good day for Nicholls, and Pic D'orhy can get the yard off to a flyer in the SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices' Chase.

The seven-year-old gave Millers Bank 5lb and a length beating in the Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton last time and meets that rival off level weights this time.

Rated 154, he is considered upwards of 5lb better than his six rivals and Harry Cobden's mount can gain a deserved first Grade One success.

Knight Salute can bounce back in the Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle following the first defeat of his hurdling career in the Triumph Hurdle.

The triple Grade Two scorer came unstuck when well beaten by Vauban at Cheltenham, yet Milton Harris' representative is worth another chance, especially with the likely favourite Pied Piper hailing from the Gordon Elliott stable that has seemingly been out of sorts the last couple of weeks.

Epatante can put her 7lb mares' allowance to good use by winning the Betway Aintree Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's eight-year-old had no answer to Honeysuckle when runner-up in the Champion Hurdle and while she has yet to race at Aintree or run beyond an extended two miles, this does not look a deep renewal of the two-and-a-half-mile event.

The way she has raced in her last two starts, including when landing the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, suggests she can be ridden with restraint in a bid to help her get the trip.

At Taunton, Time To Tinker looks the one to be on in the Dave Criddle Travel Handicap Hurdle.

The seven-year-old has been a model of consistency this term, winning twice before finding Tip Top Cat too good over course and distance in December.

The very capable Angus Cheleda takes off a valuable 5lb and that could make a world of difference to the Nicholls inmate.

Dr Richard Newland's string is in fine form and Fulgurix may underline that by taking the Thanks To The South West Racing Club Handicap Chase.

Runner-up on his last two starts, he will appreciate this better surface than when getting bogged down in heavy ground at Exeter last time.

Emma Lavelle appears to have found an ideal opportunity for Mumbo Jumbo to get off the mark, when he lines up in the Yr Hen Printworks Restaurant - Cardigam Maiden Hurdle at Ffos Las.

He ran well enough in a Group Three contest at Sandown behind Complete Unknown and a drop back in trip to two and a quarter miles is worth trying.

At Chelmsford, Alia Choice can follow up her course and distance win in the Ladies Day With Sophie Ellis-Bextor Novice Stakes.

Kevin Ryan's runner clearly benefited from her debut run at Newcastle to score readily and the daughter of Dark Angel has a favourable draw.