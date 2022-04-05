Jessica Harrington driven by desire to scale different peaks 

The kitchen in Commonstown Stud is rippling with hilarity as Jessica Harrington recounts giving Barry Geraghty what Australians would term a ‘spray’ for not making the running on Rock The World in a novice chase in Galway, after she had told him to do so.

Geraghty, a long-time associate of Harrington’s, was a year into his job as first jockey to her close friend Nicky Henderson. He knew the score and had to sit and suffer through the public berating because he had come in second on the odds-on favourite. Harrington recalls breaking into a smile by the time they had reached the parade ring, drawing a line under the dressing down by remarking to Geraghty that it was probably his first bollocking in a while, his boss at Seven Barrows never being known for dishing them out.

Kate Harrington, serving as assistant to her mother, was a successful amateur rider at the time and she recalls being in the weigh room when Geraghty walked in.

“Everyone just burst out laughing,” recalls Kate with a grin. “Barry said: ‘I haven’t had one of those in a while!”

Shane Foley, who has had a central role in Harrington’s ascension to the upper echelons of the Flat ranks as stable jockey, has his own story.

“I had one of those too and I started off: ‘I thought…’ and Jessie goes: ‘I hate when jockeys start thinking!’”

It’s a fitting punchline and no one guffaws louder than Harrington.

It isn’t that she ties her riders down to instructions normally. She understands the game and horses too well. But she admits with a wry smile that you will never be wondering if you mucked up or not with her.

“Oh no, I’ll let you know all right. And I come up with some good lines sometimes when I’m doing so!”

Not all of them as printable as Foley’s, one imagines.

Harrington has little truck with much being made of her gender when contextualising her remarkable achievements in both codes as a trainer. Nor, having celebrated her 75th birthday last month, does she consider the date on her birth cert a hindrance to expansion.

Kate reports the yard to have 185 horses riding out, with the ratio of Flat to National Hunt horses now at 70:30.

Her mother has always been impatient about moving forward. Hence, the limp, three months almost to the day since a knee operation. That may have something to do with shedding the crutches a fair bit earlier than the medical advice. Things to do, worlds to conquer.

Now a Classic winner, a Royal Ascot winner, a Group 1 winner in France, as well as a Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, and Champion Chase victor at Cheltenham, she has had to set new targets.

“I am ambitious. I want to win more Classics. There are a lot of things on the list I haven’t done. I’d like a Breeders' Cup winner and I’d like to have winners in Australia and Hong Kong and all those sort of places.

“Some people complain about how competitive the racing is in Ireland. Some of these maidens are like group races. I love that. You know what you have.”

Kate is her right hand outside and another daughter Emma Galway runs the business side of the operation. That makes their growth all the sweeter and the pedigrees for this season are incredible. Harrington calls herself lucky but it’s the type of luck that came from taking the plunge and getting results. The luck you get when you’re good.

Simpson’s Paradox is the Niarchos family’s full brother to Alpha Centauri and Discoveries, a half-brother of Alpine Star’s. Alpha Centauri has a gorgeous grey colt by Galileo with her former trainer called Saturn who could emerge next month.

Discoveries bids to emulate Alpha Centauri as a Classic winner, most likely in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, ground permitting, and she has progressed well through the winter. These are exciting times and the early signs have been promising.

As a two-time selected Olympian in eventing — Harrington missed out on Moscow in 1980 due to the western boycott and Los Angeles in 1984 when her horse suffered an 11th hour injury — and an official trainer of the team at the London Games in 2012, she keeps a close eye on that world still.

“But I keep an eye on everything. I’m going to Aintree Thursday and Friday and the only bad thing about that is I’ll miss the Masters. But I’ll be home for the weekend.”

For what it’s worth, she fancies Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, and maybe Jordan Spieth, if he can shake off his increasing tendency to ape Rory McIlroy and sabotage himself with one shocking round.

Richie Galway, a key member of the team and husband of Emma, has a sneaky feeling for Cameron Smith.

But their sights are on different majors.