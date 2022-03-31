Naas report: Gatsby Grey bounces back in style 

Gatsby Grey, trained locally by Oliver McKiernan, produced a spectacular display to land the featured Join The Naas Racecourse Business Club Rated Novice Hurdle in Naas on Thursday.

Ridden by Barry Browne, the six-year-old came from off the pace and quickened into the lead on the run to the second last flight before powering clear up the hill to slam Ballykeel by 15 lengths.

“I’m surprised by that performance,” admitted trainer McKiernan. “I’ve been so disappointed in his last three runs since he won in Limerick at Christmas — it must be the ground.”

“He showed gears today that he showed in Limerick and looked a grand horse again. I think we’ll keep him on good ground now.”

Odds-on favourite Goven proved a major disappointment, finishing a well-beaten fifth on a day when owner JP McManus won the opening Naas Racecourse Nursery Of Champions 4-Y-0 Maiden Hurdle with the Joseph O’Brien-trained Celestial Horizon.

Ridden by Mark Walsh, the 11-8 favourite was always handy and stayed on dourly up the hill to see off Evergreen And Red and Douglas Dc, scoring by two and a half lengths.

“That was workmanlike and he got the job done,” said the owner’s representative Frank Berry. “He’s getting the hang of this job and he liked the bit of better ground. He’ll keep going and will go handicapping. He’ll probably mix it, Flat and hurdles, over the summer.”

Walsh partnered another favourite, Take Tea, for McManus and Willie Mullins, in the Irish Stallion Farms Mares' Maiden Hurdle. But the 6-5 shot was unable to trouble market rival Broomfield Hall, who made all to score convincingly by three lengths for the father and son team of Philip and Luke Dempsey.

The winning trainer commented: “She’s been consistent and deserved that. The better ground, in a lesser race, helped. It’s great to win a maiden with her, although I suppose they’re a bit easier to win at this time of year.

“That trip (an extended two miles) is probably a bit short for her. She could go to Punchestown, but I’d nearly prefer if we let her off, because she’ll be a nice mare to go chasing with next season.”

The partnership of Liz Doyle and Jody Townend is enjoying a successful run in bumpers. And newcomer Irish Envoy, backed into 3-1 favourite, struck for the pair with a gutsy display in the finale, proving best in a three-way battle with Roccovango and Ideal De Ciergues.

“He’s a lovely, lovely horse, still very babyish and barely ready to run,” said trainer Doyle. “He’s in the Land Rover Bumper (at Punchestown) and he should improve loads from this.”

Backed from double-digit prices in the morning and sent off at 4-1, Eddie Cawley’s West Is Awake swooped late under Philip Enright to deny The Grey Lad and No Thanks in the Naas Racecourse Handicap Hurdle, prompting his owner-trainer to comment: “All the horses have seemed in good form but, for some reason, they always start to run well in the spring. This horse stayed at it like hell and kept picking up. We might find something similar for him.”

Both divisions of the (80-95) AIRO Insurance Handicap Hurdle produced surprise winners, with 16-1 shot Tuckmill (Sean O’Keeffe) giving trainer Francis Flood his first win in more than a year in the first division and Flashthelights (12-1) winning the second for the McConvilles, Stephen and Michael, who was riding his third winner and his first since 2011.