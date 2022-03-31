Naas tips: Celestial Horizon should prove hard to beat

Celestial Horizon, twice a winner on the level, can make the breakthrough over timber in the Naas Racecourse Nursery Of Champions Maiden Hurdle, the first race on Thursday afternoon’s seven-race programme at the Kildare venue.

Joseph O’Brien’s horse made a satisfactory hurdling debut at Fairyhouse in December but really caught the eye, finishing runner-up to the useful Ha D’or on his second start. He gave vain chase to the winner that day but pulled a long way clear of the remainder.

He was pitched in deep for his most recent start, in a Grade Three, and finished a well-beaten fifth behind Icare Allen. That run is best forgotten and back in these calmer waters he will be hard to beat.

Winner of Flat handicaps over 12 and 14 furlongs at Galway and Navan respectively, he stays well and can prove too strong for Douglas Dc, who lost little in defeat when runner-up to Vera Verto last time.

That was his hurdling debut and he and the winner pulled a long way clear of subsequent winner Only Sky as they duelled from the final flight. There are races to be won with him, but Celestial Horizon is a classy rival and should have his measure this time.

Goven, who, like Celestial Horizon, carries the colours of JP McManus, can follow his maiden success by taking the Join The Naas Racecourse Business Club Rated Novice Hurdle.

Now with Willie Mullins, he won two Flat races on heavy ground in France and made a reasonably promising start to his hurdling career with a seventh-placed finish in a maiden won by Sir Gerhard.

Runner-up to Hiaou next time, he got off the mark at the third time of asking when winning a maiden over today’s course and distance. The ground is likely to be quicker today than it was then, but this is not the strongest of races and he can come through with flying colours.

Bold Approach was a well-beaten second on his most recent start but that was behind Supreme Novices’ Hurdle third Kilcruit and he did well, considering he was the only rival to chase the winner that day. Winner of a Leopardstown maiden and a Dundalk handicap, he should have little trouble winning races over timber but minor honours likely await this afternoon.