Tiger Roll warming to life in retirement

Felix Desjy is in the stable now, the first on the left as you come in the main entrance to the yard.

Tiger Roll is no longer an active racehorse in training and so has vacated his home of long-standing, instead, happily grazing in his paddock to the left of the entrance to the car park.

Accustomed to visitors, he is quick to make his way to the fence when this writer approaches, with almost as much awe as he did Jimmy Barry-Murphy when he was a 10-year-old.

It’s a 50-50 call whether it is the camera on the phone, or the packet of polo mints that brings Tiger over. His grá for both has gone down in lore.

The polo mints cleaned out, the dutiful posing for photos completed, he goes for a long slug of water, returning just the once to make a final investigation of the hand before settling back to the grass.

It is clear that the two-time Aintree Grand National winner and five-time Cheltenham Festival victor is enjoying life in the slow lane, having stretched every sinew to go out on a high, only to be nabbed in the shadow of the post by stablemate Delta Work at Cheltenham a fortnight ago.

Any ill-feeling towards Delta Work had been shed earlier, as he stood there like a gentleman, licking the proffered hand and enjoying a scratch. He has no interest in polo mints though.

“I was happy I was going to win the race. I’m a winner,” said trainer Gordon Elliott of the Cross-Country Chase.

Don’t be mistaken. Tiger Roll holds a special place in Elliott’s heart, as he does for many, not just inside racing. The 12-year-old is a rare touchstone for the majority with no clue about the sport.

It is why he toured the country after his second National, why visitors have poured into Cullentra House over the years, and why he is available to parade at the Fairyhouse and Punchestown festivals if they want him. He would be a very popular addition to the Irish National Stud’s team of living legends, but is instead headed to his owner, Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud.

“He’s out in the field, happy away,” says a smiling Elliott. “He’s a lot of people coming giving him attention and he’s loving it.

“He’s roughed off now. In this weather it’s pretty easy, we could let them out straight away, it’s not that cold so we’ve been very lucky in that sense. With him, we just took the shoes off and let him out.

“If the weather was bad, it’d be totally different. You’d have to let them down gradually over a couple of weeks but because the weather was so nice, it was only a pleasure to see him out in it.

“He will have three or four weeks here before he goes back to Gigginstown. I don’t know if anyone wants him to parade and if they do, at Fairyhouse or Punchestown, I’d imagine he’d be going there.

“The longer he stays here, I’ll be happy. I’d love to see him here the whole summer but I’m sure Michael is anxious to get him back to Gigginstown as well.”