Weekend tips: Global Export can make hurdling experience count at Navan

Global Export can gain a first winning bracket by taking the second division of the Race Displays Maiden Hurdle on Saturday’s card in Navan.

Gavin Cromwell’s horse was modest on the Flat but made a promising start over timber at Limerick before stepping up to finish runner-up to Man O Work at Naas. He filled the same spot behind HMS Seahorse on his most recent start, and that level of performance sets a decent standard.

He seems versatile regarding ground and can make his hurdling experience count against interesting debutants Devils Cape and Pidoyne.

Lady Rita can take the Gibney’s Maiden Hurdle for Louise Lyons and Richie Condon. She was well backed to win a mares’ maiden at Punchestown on her most recent start but was badly impeded and unseated her rider when still in contention at the third-last. She was certainly going well enough to still have a say and, taking the view that she would have done just that, she is worth giving another chance.

The Grade Three Flyingbolt Novice Chase is the feature on Saturday’s card and Gentleman De Mee is clearly the one to beat. A runaway winner of a beginners’ chase on his most recent start, he looks ready to take the next step up the grading ladder and this race offers a good opportunity. He is preferred to Grange Walk, who has progressed nicely through the season and will be hard to keep out of the frame. Stand Off is worth noting for the future.

Whiskey Sour hasn’t won a race since 2017 but can end that drought with victory in the Anton O’Toole Hurdle, the second race on Sunday’s card in Leopardstown.

Willie Mullins’ horse has six wins to his name, including two at the 2017 Galway Festival, but his last success came in the Grade One novice hurdle at the Leopardstown Christmas festival later that same year.

He missed a couple of years from the end of the 2019 season to the end of the 2021 National Hunt season but has been building up towards a return to winning ways with his runs this season.

Last time out, in a Grade Three at Naas, he was in contention throughout and stayed on well to be beaten less than four lengths into third place behind Darasso. Given that the conditions of Sunday’s race suit the nine-year-old, if he can run to that level of form, he will be extremely hard to beat.

Mullins has numerous strong chances in Wexford, starting with Hauteriere in the opener, the Wexford Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. She needs to brush up on her jumping but there is certainly talent there and, in the conditions, she can prove too strong for Banntown Girl.

With a clear round of jumping, Arctic Warrior will be difficult to beat in the Micheal O’Murchadha Memorial Handicap Hurdle, while Egality Mans has been found a great opportunity in the BetVictor Supporting Irish Racing Beginners’ Chase.

With the potential to end a great day for the yard, point-to-point winner Dancing City, who makes his debut for the yard, looks a most likely type in the bumper.