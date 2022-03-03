Clonmel report: Part-time trainer Mortell savours the moment after fairytale success

“Life begins at 60, not at 40,” declared Brian Mortell after saddling his first track winner when Three Loud Knocks won the Clonmel Handicap Chase under a fine ride by Darragh O’Keeffe.

Given a patient ride, he mounted a challenge to favourite Enduring Love in the straight and, after getting the better of that rival from the back of the last, he had enough in hand to repel the late charge of Lacken Bridge.

“I have trained four point-to-point winners,” added a thrilled Mortell. “I had one with Andrew McNamara last year, which was just fantastic, but this the first on my own. And to have Darragh riding him and to win is a dream come true.

“I worked for Andrew donkeys years ago, and I spent my youth with Francis Flood — another marvellous man in racing — and I’ve been in the outside catering and restaurant business for the last 40 years. I’m semi-retired and doing this part-time and loving every minute of it. It’s a dream come true.”

Western Zara continued her upward trajectory with a winning debut over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase.

Winner of a hurdle on her most recent outing, on this occasion she was notably weak in the market in the light of heavy support for Carrigeen Lotus. Richie Deegan jumped her off prominently and held a good position throughout. Conditions were particularly testing but the front three quickly separated themselves from the remainder of the field from an early stage.

The lead changed on a number of occasions, but the winner consistently outjumped her rivals and, after being sent on after the third-last, she kept going well to put 11 lengths between herself and the favourite.

Winning trainer Paul Nolan said: “She jumped great. She’s very good at home, jumping-wise. When we went down to Ballyedmond the other day, she was absolutely brilliant. She would have had loads of schooling anyway with Johnny Berry, when she was a youngster.

“She seems that she’s going to be better over a fence anyway. She had to improve seven or eight pounds to win today, and she did. It was proper winter ground and with the ground the way it was she showed a great attitude to do what she did.”

Bravo Team was sent off the 2-5 favourite to make the most of what looked a great opportunity in the Fethard Maiden Hurdle and obliged with the minimum of fuss. Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, the point-to-point winner eased to the front two out and went clear thereafter for a facile success.

Another point-to-point winner, Little Token, also got off the mark on the track, this one by taking the Cloneen Mares’ Handicap Hurdle for trainer Joe O’Keeffe and jockey Mike O’Connor. Plassey House looked to have made the race-winning move when hitting the front after jumping the second-last flight, but Little Token, the 4-1 favourite, quickened up nicely to take control on the run-in and won going away. Second to Hors Piste in a maiden at this track last month, this was track outing number 20 for the 91-rated mare.

Geni De La Cour, whose form included two falls on his two most-recent outings, made amends with a winning run in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle. One of two runners in the race for Emmet Mullins, this fellow was ridden by Conor Clarke, for whom it was a first winner under National Hunt rules.

Always prominent, the winner held every chance when Plains Indian, who looked to be travelling that bit better, toppled out of contention at the final flight. Thereafter he was left to coast home clear of Whatsavailable.

The Denis Hogan-trained and ridden Wild Hunt, who was runner-up in a handicap just over a week ago at Punchestown, went one place better in the Rosegreen Handicap Hurdle. Stepping up to three miles for the first time clearly suited the five-year-old as he moved well throughout, and Hogan pushed him clear around the bypassed final hurdle to record an easy success.

Hogan completed a double when Chautuaqua made a winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Bumper.

Ridden by John O’Meara, the four-year-old filly, who is out of a half-sister to Grade One winner First Lieutenant, quickened up nicely to lead into the final furlong and, despite signs of greenness, she stretched out well to put daylight between herself and her rivals.