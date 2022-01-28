Dundalk report: Dylan Browne McMonagle rides out claim

Champion apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle rode out his claim and notched his first win of 2022 when Hadman, trained by his boss Joseph O’Brien, justified 11-8 favouritism in the featured Join Us On Instagram @dundalk_stadium Race in Dundalk Friday night.

The young Donegal man tracked the pace on the 95-rated son of Starspangledbanner, gelded since his final run as a juvenile, and produced him approaching the furlong-pole before getting the better of Spirit And Glory by a length and a quarter, with Knocklane Lass a nose away third.

This was the teenager’s 95th career success and he declared: “It’s a good milestone to hit, to get the 95 up. And a massive thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way. I’m an apprentice for the rest of the season, so we’ll see what happens.”

Discussing Hadman, now likely to head for Doha next month, he explained: “We went a good gallop, so I tracked the pace and he sprinted up the straight. He had a look around when he hit the front and got a bit tired, but he won well.”

Joseph O’Brien, successful with Six Feet Apart in a listed fillies hurdle in Doncaster earlier, completed a Dundalk double when Mikey Sheehy brought 6-4 favourite Boyne River with a smooth run to land the seven-furlong apprentice maiden at the expense of a couple of longshots.

Chris Hayes, back from holiday and having his first rides since mid-December, lost little time in hitting the target as he partnered Henry de Bromhead’s Annexation, backed from 4-1 to 5-2 favourite, to a half-length win over 50-1 shot Godhead.

Hayes admitted: “I was going to be handy on him, but he missed a beat at the start, so I had to use plan B. He travelled nicely and picked-up well. He seems good and sweet and enjoyed the surface. He ran over a longer trip the last day, but I’d say the mile is ideal for him. There might be a nice pot in him here.”

Brian Slattery stated: “All the lads have won on him now — Andrew (Slattery), Ben and Jake Coen and now Cian (Horgan),” after Dare To Flare, trained by his brother Andy, had defied top-weight in the Book Online At DundalkStadium.com Handicap, coming from off the pace to foil Clueless Hill.

He added: “They don’t go hard enough for him over a mile and a half, so the shorter trip and strong pace suited him.”

Cian Horgan, now based with Slattery, was registering his second success, having broken his duck on his previous ride, First Blood, two weeks ago.