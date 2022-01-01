Talking Horses: Brewin’upastorm can begin new year on a high

Having ended 2021 with a career-best victory at Aintree, Brewin’upastorm can begin the new year on a high by winning the Grade Two Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Well beaten in two Grade One starts over fences last season, Olly Murphy opted to revert to the smaller obstacles with his charge and Brewin’upastorm justified that decision with an emphatic win at Taunton before following up at Grade Two level in the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell.

Pitched back into Grade One company, Brewin’upastorm wasn’t disgraced when fifth to Abacadabras in the Aintree Bowl on his final start of the season.

He underwent a wind operation on his summer holidays and looked better than ever when he returned to Aintree on his first start of this season, defying top weight to cruise to a nine-length victory over If The Cap Fits in November.

A repeat of that fine performance should be enough to prevail here.

The other Grade Two on a decent New Year’s Day card is the Paddy Power Novices’ Chase, a race better known as the Dipper.

The hat-trick-seeking L’Homme Presse looks sure to go well for the in-form Venetia Williams but narrow preference is for The Glancing Queen.

Having won at Bangor and Warwick this season, the Alan King-trained mare is also chasing a hat-trick in a race the stable has won twice in the last four years.

The combination of her mares’ allowance and a 12lb hike for L’Homme Presse on the back of his most recent success at Ascot could tilt the scales in The Glancing Queen’s favour.

Alnadam appeals as the answer in a typically competitive renewal of the Grade Three Paddy Power New Year’s Day Handicap Chase.

Coole Cody and Zanza, first and second in last month’s Racing Post Gold Cup, are back again but, having also contested the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November, they could be vulnerable to a fresher horse.

Enter Alnadam. Dan Skelton’s charge has only run once this season and while he could only finish a distant last of four in that Haydock contest, he was always likely to struggle up against subsequent Grade One winner Bravemansgame, especially on ground quicker than ideal.

Conditions will be far more to his liking today and a big run seems likely from a horse with winning form over two and a half miles having twice scored at Sandown last season.

The Paddy Power Handicap Hurdle looks another tough puzzle for punters but a chance is taken on Pileon backing up last month’s impressive victory at Sandown.

Like many Philip Hobbs horses, Pileon struggled last season but stable and horse are in far better form now and it’s worth remembering that he was only beaten by a short short in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival. He ran off a mark of 138 on that occasion so he looks well treated off a 1lb lower ahead of this assignment.

The ITV cameras are also Musselburgh where the Paul Nicholls-trained Amour De Nuit, third in his two starts so far this season, looks one of the safer bets of the day in Betway “Auld Reekie” Handicap Chase.

Elsewhere at the Scottish venue, the consistent Geromino should go close in the Betway Hair Of The Dog Handicap Hurdle while Irish raider Anna Bunina may be able to defy a 258-day absence in the Betway Hogmaneigh Handicap Hurdle.

The mare wasn’t beaten far at odds of 125-1 when eighth to Belfast Banter in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and a subsequent second to Milkwood in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr proved there was no fluke about that run.

Today’s race choice could be a good piece of placing by John McConnell.

Selections

Cheltenham 1.25: The Glancing Queen

Musselburgh 1.40: Geromino

Cheltenham 2.00: Alnadam

Musselburgh 2.10: Anna Bunina

Cheltenham 2.35: Pileon

Musselburgh 2.50: Amour De Nuit (NB)

Cheltenham 3.10: Brewin’upastorm (nap)