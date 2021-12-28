Concertista puts in winning performance at Limerick

Concertista handled the step up in trip to win the BoyleSports Irish EBF Dawn Run Mares Novice Chase at Limerick.

A winner at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020, she was beaten in a photo finish back there in March and had her attentions switched to fences this season.

Good enough to win a Grade Two event on her chasing debut at Cork, that came over two miles and she was stepping up to two and three-quarter miles on this occasion – and in very testing ground.

There was no hanging about either, as Kitty Galore shot into an early lead, ensuring there was plenty of pace on.

Concertista’s main market rival Sayce Gold was an early faller and Sean O’Keeffe was content to give the leader plenty of rope.

Concertista &amp; Sean O’Keeffe jump the last to win the Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares Novice Steeplechase. Picture: Healy Racing
It proved a good decision as along with Darrens Hope, they reeled in Kitty Galore on the run to the last and the 1-2 favourite pulled four lengths clear at the post.

“She was obviously very high class over hurdles, I was very happy with her jumping today and stepped forwards a lot jumping-wise and fitness-wise from her first run,” said O’Keeffe.

“At the top of the hill Kitty Galore had a good lead, but my mare was picking up loads and I knew turning into the straight my mare would pick her up easy. I was always confident on her and she was good and clever at the last.

“Her class shows true and Willie (Mullins, trainer) has done a very good job keeping her sweet. Hopefully she will improve again and it was a very nice performance.”

GALVIN GLEE: Jockey Davy Russell and groom Carly Scott celebrate with Galvin after winning the Savills Steeplechase at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. Pic: Seb Daly, Sportsfile

Davy Russell and Galvin snatch Savills success in Leopardstown thriller

