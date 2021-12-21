Freddy Tylicki wins High Court claim against fellow rider Graham Gibbons

Former jockey Freddy Tylicki has won his High Court claim against fellow rider Graham Gibbons over a fall in 2016 that left him partially paralysed.
Judge Karen Walden-Smith issued her judgement at 2pm on Tuesday declaring: "The actions of Mr Gibbons were... undertaken in reckless disregard for the safety of Mr Tylicki."
Tylicki said he was "delighted" by the news in a statement issued through Stewart-Moore solicitors. "It has taken five years for me and my legal team to overcome the injustice of the stewards' inquiry which took place at Kempton immediately after the race," the former jockey said.