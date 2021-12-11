Dream result for Twiston-Davies at Cheltenham

Guard Your Dreams battled on bravely up the hill to land the Grade Two contest.
Dream result for Twiston-Davies at Cheltenham

Guard Your Dreams (right) ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies on way to winning the Unibet International Hurdle during day two of The International meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire 

Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 15:40
Ashley Iveson

Guard Your Dreams picked up his biggest prize to date when taking the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The five-year-old, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, battled on bravely up the hill to land the Grade Two contest in a driving finish.

Olly Murphy's veteran Hunters Call appeared to have the race in safe keeping as he travelled smoothly into contention on the bridle.

He jumped the last in front but Guard Your Dreams had yet to be asked for a serious effort and engaged top gear on the run to the line.

Having shrugged off that danger, Guard Your Dreams (5-1) knuckled down stoutly for Sam Twiston-Davies to keep last year's winner Song For Someone at bay by half-a-length.

The winner was introduced at 33-1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle with Paddy Power and Betfair.

Twiston-Davies said: "We won this a few times with The New One and Ballyandy was narrowly beaten once or twice, giving weight to good horses. It's very pleasing to be back here again.

"We've had two seconds in novice chases today and we'd have been happy with second here. According to the handicapper we couldn't win, but we did.

"He's just a nice, young horse who is improving. He toughed it out and galloped to the line.

"We'll definitely look at the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock. I think the Champion Hurdle - the Irish have got a say in that, but we'll think about it."

More in this section

Hat-trick for Paul Townend on perfect comeback at Fairyhouse Hat-trick for Paul Townend on perfect comeback at Fairyhouse
Dundalk report: 'Talented' Dream Today overcomes traffic problems to score Dundalk report: 'Talented' Dream Today overcomes traffic problems to score
Weekend tips: Blue Lord can give Paul Townend winning return Weekend tips: Blue Lord can give Paul Townend winning return
The International - Day Two - Cheltenham Racecourse - Saturday 11th December

Coole Cody makes amends in Gold Cup

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up