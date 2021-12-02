Clonmel tips: Even Flight can gain overdue chase win

Clonmel tips: Even Flight can gain overdue chase win
Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Tommy Lyons

There are some interesting and competitive races on this afternoon’s card in Clonmel, and Even Flight makes most appeal as a betting proposition in the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters’ Club Beginners’ Chase despite coming here on the back of a fall on his most recent outing over fences.

Trained by Philip Fenton, whose horses have been in fine form of late, the selection was a decent sort over hurdles and returned from more than a year and a half off to contest a beginners’ chase at Wexford in late October. Ultimately, he was no match for Fire Attack, but it was certainly a fine effort to take second place. Next time out, he contested a similar race in Cork and was in front and still going well when falling at the ninth fence. Up to that point he had, with a couple of minor exceptions, jumped well and it can be put down as an unfortunate exit.

He is yet to make the breakthrough, in 13 outings, but he boasts plenty of form which suggests he is more than capable at today’s level, and he can gain overdue reward at the expense of point-to-point winner Cregane Ned, the promising Regina Dracones, the thus-far frustrating chaser Brawler, and potential improver Whatsafellatodo.

The feature on the card is the Jim Strang & Sons (Peugeot) Hurdle and Burrows Saint, who was considerably below his best when runner-up in this race in 2020, can go one place better this time.

Willie Mullins’ former Irish Grand National winner was off a long time prior to last year’s defeat in this race, but he had a full season thereafter, which culminated in a fine fourth-place finish in the Aintree Grand National. This is a good renewal of the race, and the likes of Pencilfulloflead and the race-fit Western Victory will have plenty of supporters, but Burrows Saint is a class act and can account for them.

The opening race is the ClonmelRaces.ie Qualified Riders’ Maiden Hurdle, and it can go the way of Rajsalad. The mount of Barry O’Neill today, he had two runs in maiden hurdles last season and finished runner-up on both occasions.

The form of his second to Ganapathi reads particularly well in the context of today’s race and his recent outing, when sixth behind Indigo Breeze, will have brought him on. As he hasn’t yet won a race under the rules of racing, he is in receipt of 8lbs from Fameaftertheglory and he can make the most of that advantage.

Trendy Lady didn’t excel in either of her two outings to date but there was enough promise in both to believe that, with all the allowances she receives today, she too can be a leading player in this race.

CLONMEL 

Tommy Lyons 

12:00 Rajsalad (nb) 

12:30 Salamanca Bay 

1:00 Sefton Warrior 

1:30 Burrows Saint 

2:00 Boghlone Honey 

2:30 Even Flight (nap) 

3:00 Sunnyvilla 

Next best 

12:00 Trendy Lady 

12:30 Majavango 

1:00 Harvey’s Quay 

1:30 Pencilfulloflead 

2:00 All The Chimneys 

2:30 Cregane Ned 

3:00 Forrard Away

More in this section

Ascot November Racing Weekend - Saturday 20th November Robbie Dunne ‘opened towel’ to Bryony Frost in changing room, BHA panel told
Dante Festival - Day Two - York Racecourse Jockey being sued by injured rival denies trying to 'ride him off the track' 
Chepstow - Friday 19th November Bryony Frost subjected to 'foul, sexually abusive, and misogynistic language', BHA panel told
<p>Sean Bowen is led back into the winner’s enclosure after Ajax Tavern gave the 16-year old his first success when winning the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Claiming Race at Dundalk. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Healy Racing</span> </p>

Sean Bowen, 16, rides first-ever winner on Ajax Tavern at Dundalk

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up