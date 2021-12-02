Clonmel tips: Even Flight can gain overdue chase win

There are some interesting and competitive races on this afternoon’s card in Clonmel, and Even Flight makes most appeal as a betting proposition in the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters’ Club Beginners’ Chase despite coming here on the back of a fall on his most recent outing over fences.

Trained by Philip Fenton, whose horses have been in fine form of late, the selection was a decent sort over hurdles and returned from more than a year and a half off to contest a beginners’ chase at Wexford in late October. Ultimately, he was no match for Fire Attack, but it was certainly a fine effort to take second place. Next time out, he contested a similar race in Cork and was in front and still going well when falling at the ninth fence. Up to that point he had, with a couple of minor exceptions, jumped well and it can be put down as an unfortunate exit.