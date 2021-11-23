Punchestown report: Freedom To Dream makes light of lengthy absence

Off the track since Christmas 2019, when he chased home the classy Appreciate It in a Leopardstown bumper, the Peter Fahy-trained Freedom To Dream made a successful return to action when landing the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle in Punchestown.

The six-year-old is one of two horses Fahey trains for US-based owner Paul Leech. And it was fitting that Leech was present on a day when Freedom To Dream triumphed, just half an hour after his other horse, Suprise Package, was beaten a nose by I A Connect in the William Hill Ireland Best Odds Guaranteed Hurdle.

Ridden by Kevin Sexton, Freedom To Dream dug deep to master Sam’s Choice by a half-length, the pair finishing clear of racecourse debutant Life In The Park.

“He’s a gorgeous horse," Fahey said. "He got a small injury in March of last year He needed time and Paul has been very patient.

“Softer ground would help him and there won’t be an issue stepping him up in trip. This is a great series, with a great prize-package. We were lucky enough to win the final with Suprise Package last year and, depending how things go, this fellow could end up in the final here, at the festival, in April.”

Earlier, Suprise Package, representing Fahey, Leech, and Sexton, finished with a flourish but failed by a nose to Gordon Elliott’s I A Connect.

The winner, ridden by Adrian Heskin, raced prominently throughout and winged the last to see off Authorized Art before Suprise Package flashed home, down the inside, failing, by a whisker, to get up.

Elliott stated: “He was lucky to hold on — the other horse was coming at him fast. He looks to be a chaser for next year and the further he goes the better he’ll be. He’s qualified for the final of the auction series and that might be the plan in the spring.”

Supporters of 13-8 favourite Busselton were never happy in the opener, the William Hill Ireland Home Of The Acca Rated Novice Chase, until J J Slevin produced him to challenge on the run-in and get the better of front-running market rival Indiana Jones by three-quarters of a length.

“He’s tough as nails and JJ (Slevin) said he was flat out all the way,” explained Joseph O’Brien’s assistant Brendan Powell. “He’s only a four-year-old and you couldn’t ask for any more from him — that’s his third win over fences. He’s a very genuine horse — he didn’t have much room at the last, but picked up and galloped through the line.”

Grand Jury, in the colours of Robcour, justified 2-7 favouritism on his hurdling bow in the two-mile maiden hurdle but had to battle under Rachael Blackmore to see off Ardla by a length and a half.

Henry De Bromhead said: “He had to work fairly hard for it, but Rachael was happy with him. A combination of two miles and that ground weren’t ideal for him. But he got the job done. He’s a bit quirky, but jumps well and we’ll see what unfolds. He’ll get entries for the novice races at Leopardstown over Christmas and Naas.”

The Noel Meade-trained Ben Siegel (Bryan Cooper) earned a tilt at the Grade Two juvenile event at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting when making a winning start t his jumping career in the three-year-old maiden hurdle, scoring well from Prairie Dancer.

“From day one, all he has wanted to do is jump and he stays well, which is important for a juvenile,” said Meade. “This was a nice start and you won’t see him again until Christmas. He wants goodish ground, so I won’t be hard on him in through the winter.”

Having her second run for Ronan McNally, All Class justified a significant gamble (4-1 to 13-8 favourite) when romping to a 23-length win under Donagh Meyler in the William Hill Ireland Pick Your Places Handicap Chase.