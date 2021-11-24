Dundalk tips: Seattle Creek can make deserved breakthrough

Back to Dundalk for a run-of-the-mill programme, and Seattle Creek, who runs in the Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor Maiden, makes most appeal as a betting proposition.

A fine fourth behind The Mediterranean on debut, he was pitched in deep on his second start but wasn't disgraced in finishing ninth of 13, beaten 18 lengths, behind Sonnyboyliston in the Irish St Leger.

Back to maiden company for his third outing, he hit the front a furlong out but looked extremely green and it likely cost him victory as he was caught by the experienced Anner Castle. He ought to still be improving and if he takes to the all-weather surface, he should get a deserved breakthrough success.

The most interesting of his rivals are stablemate Don't Be Angry and bumper winner Acleanpairofhovoves, both of whom have shown enough to suggest they could win a Flat race of some description. That said, giving the weight allowance to the selection may prove beyond them today.

Hernes Hill can take the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction Maiden, for John McConnell. The Ardad colt made his track debut here in early October and ran a fine race to take third place behind Jack Rose and Navagio.

He was an intended runner in a maiden here less than three weeks later, but was a late non-runner. As a result, he has been off the track for almost seven weeks, but that shouldn't be a major concern. This doesn't look as strong a race as the one he contested on debut or the one he was intended to run in subsequently, and he can make the most of the opportunity.

With a rating of 90, Thismydream ought to be up to winning a maiden but his form is over shorter trips, and thus Together Aclaim is feared most. The latter made his all-weather debut earlier this month and finished second behind Lesson Learned. He raced keenly but had every chance inside the final furlong only to be outbattled. There is more to come from, particularly when he learns to settle, and he should be in the frame again.