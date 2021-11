The Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase is the feature on this afternoon’s card in Clonmel and, while there are only four runners, it is a competitive renewal.

There is little or nothing to separate the quartet and so it is Fakir D’oudairies, who remains open to further improvement, who is taken to land the spoils for Joseph O’Brien and Mark Walsh.

The six-year-old was at the top of his game when winning the Grade 1 Melling Chase at Aintree on his penultimate start of last season and can be forgiven his heavy defeat in the Punchestown Gold Cup on his final start.

He is conceding race fitness to each of his three rivals, but today’s trip and conditions really suit the selection, and he can make a winning return.

The other three runners clashed in the Grade 2 PWC Champion Chase at Gowran Park 40 days ago, when Royal Rendezvous touched off Hardline, while Easy Game unshipped his rider two out.

The latter appeared to be going best of all and, while it is difficult to be 100% certain that he would have prevailed, he is 5lbs better off with the winner and on the same terms with the runner-up and thus taken to finish in front of those two today.

The opening race, the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle, is an interesting race, but it will be disappointing if Mahlers Dollar does not come out on top. Terence O’Brien’s seven-year-old had some fine form in bumpers, without getting his head in front, and after a modest return in September, he took a significant step forward when runner-up to Chicago Time at Cork on his most recent outing.

The winner boosted the form by following up in a listed hurdle on his next start and fifth-placed Family Business also did her bit for it by winning a maiden at Thurles on her next outing.

In receipt of weight from bumper winner Ambitious Fellow and with Jack Foley’s 5lb claim as an added bonus, he can finally make the breakthrough in his career.

More Than A Memory can take the INH Stallion Owners’ EBF Maiden Hurdle for Davy Russell and Henry de Bromhead.

Runner-up to the impressive and exciting Dysart Dynamo on his second outing in a bumper, he was subsequently bought out of Sam Curling’s yard and sent to Knockeen.

He looked a promising sort in that bumper at this venue and will take beating today. Gordon Elliott’s Where It All Began also ran very well in two of his three bumpers and is another to note on hurdling debut.

Elliott and Russell can team up to take the listed T.A. Morris Memorial Irish EBF Mares’ Chase with Mount Ida. Winner, in remarkable circumstances, at the Cheltenham Festival, she was third at Fairyhouse on her final start of last season but could be considered a shade unlucky.

Her progress at the end of last term was significant and there is every reason to believe she can find more. She can take this at the expense of Fairyhill Run.

CLONMEL

Tommy Lyons

12:15 Mahlers Dollar (nap)

12:45 More Than A Memory (nb)

1:20 Broomfields Jeremy

1:55 Mount Ida

2:25 Fakir D’oudairies

2:55 Mezyan

3:25 Harald Hardrad

Next best

12:15 Ambitious Fellow

12:45 Favori De Champdou

1:20 Pour Pavore

1:55 Fairyhill Run

2:25 Easy Game

2:55 Tiantu

3:25 Diamondinthemud