Dundalk report: Friendly comes good for Aidan O’Brien at listed level

Busy with his Breeders’ Cup team in Del Mar, Aidan O’Brien captured Friday night’s listed feature in Dundalk, the Irish Stallion Farms Cooley Stakes with 3/1 shot Friendly.

Having her tenth run since finishing sixth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas (including a maiden success in Bellewstown), the Wayne Lordan-ridden daughter of Galileo ran out a convincing, two and a half lengths winner from remarkable eight-year-old mare Surrounding, running in this event fof the fifth time and now boasting an impressive record of two wins (2018 and 2019) and two second placings (2020 and 201).

Lordan commented: “She’s a very well-bred filly, so it’s great to get a listed win into her. On her home-work, we didn’t think it would take her this long to win a stakes race. But she has run some very good races and tonight was her night.”

With five runners on the card, Donnacha O’Brien’s trip to Dundalk proved worthwhile, sharing a double with stable-jockey Gavin Ryan.

Once-raced No Nay Never colt Lesson Learned (Gavin Ryan) got the better of Together Aclaim by a half-length in the two-year-old colts event, in which the Joseph O’Brien-trained favourite Dark Note flopped.

“We always thought he was decent, but the ground was just too soft when he ran in Cork, so we decided to let him off and keep him for here,” said O’Brien.

“He’s very tough and tries very hard. I’m not sure what level he’ll reach, but I hope he develops into a stakes horse.”

The double was completed when 13/8 favourite Simply Glorious market rival Knocklane Lass by a half-length in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

“We liked her early in the season, but she got a bit weak and we gave her a break, She has a very good pedigree (by Ear Front out of four-time Group 1 winner Misty For Me), so it’s important for her to win. She liked that sound surface and will step into stakes company next season – we’ll be looking for black type for her.”

Gary Carroll (deputising for stable-jockey Colin Keane, who is in California) availed of his opportunity on Ozymandis in the chief supporting race, the BetVictor Casino Handicap. Narrowly beaten last time over seven furlongs and stepping-up to a mile, the Ger Lyons-trained three-year-old found plenty when challenged by Freescape and Tyrconnell to justify 5/4 favouritism, prompting Shane Lyons to comment: “He’s very lightly-raced, but has an engine. He kept finding when he was tackled and has a good attitude. He’s a good ground horse, a nice one for next year.”

Apprentice Mike Sheehy, in hot water over his claim on Wednesday, matched Gavin Ryan’s double, scoring on the Michael Halford-trained Golden Twilight, in the colours of local owner Frank Lynch, in the apprentice handicap and Pat Martin’s tough filly Designer Cailin, who scraped home by a nose from Sense Of Romance, in the finale.