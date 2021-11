Dark Note showed more than enough on debut to suggest a race of the nature of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF, the third race on the week’s second visit to Dundalk, would be well within his capabilities, and he can prove to despite having a high draw.

Joseph O’Brien’s colt finished second in barrier trial here prior to making his debut in a Tipperary maiden over nine furlongs.

A horse with plenty of size, he showed up well for a long way but was unable to raise his game in the closing stages and had to settle for fourth place behind Enthrallment.

That effort gave the impression he would be considerably better for the experience and would continue to improve through the remainder of this season and into the next one. The draw hasn’t been very kind to him but, with the run under his belt, he should be streetwise enough to take a handy position early.

This doesn’t look a particularly strong race and he can make the most of the opportunity.

The biggest danger may come from Action Motion. He and Capo La Gala met on debut and while he finished behind that one and is worse off at the weights today, he looked more in need of the run and did all his best work in the closing stages. In the expectation that he will step up considerably, he can reverse that form and be the one to give the selection most to think about.

Ozymandis was a shade unlucky here last time and can make amends by taking the BetVictor Casino Handicap for Ger Lyons and Gary Carroll.

The lightly raced three-year-old was dropped out early last time, brought with what looked like a winning run up the inside, but was just touched off by Eagle’s Rest. In defeat he gave the impression he wasn’t yet the finished article and that there would be plenty more to come from him. He can secure the second success of his career at the expense of Zozimus. The latter was well beaten last time, but the trip was likely too far, and he is better judged on earlier form which includes a wide-margin victory over today’s course and distance. He has a tough-looking draw but must be respected, nonetheless.