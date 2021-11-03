Dundalk report: Wrong weight drama as Sangria triumphs

Sangria continued the excellent form of Joseph O’Brien and apprentice Mikey Sheehy when landing the Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor Nursery in Dundalk Wednesday night.

But we haven’t heard the end of the six-furlong contest as it transpired later that Sheehy had, mistakenly, claimed 5lb. on the daughter of Gutafan, having ridden out his 5lb. claim when scoring on Arcanears, at Dundalk, on Friday.

Under the rules, he was entitled to utilise that allowance for the weekend action. But he rode third-placed Viv Vance in the opener and Sangria, carrying 2lb. less than the required burden.

The mistake was later realised and Sheehy claimed his correct 3lb. allowance on his later rides. And we must now ask, what happens next?

Presumably, connections of the runner-up, the Kevin Prendergast-trained El Valle will have to lodge an objection to the winner to IHRB. An enquiry/investigation will follow and, presumably, Sangria will be disqualified.

Of course, this should never have happened. And it will be interesting to see where the buck rests when passed around between Sheehy, his boss Joseph O’Brien, his agent Kevin O’Ryan and the authorities, both HRI and the IHRB.

Having ridden out his claim on Friday, surely the ‘system’ in HRI should have updated Sheehy’s status before Monday morning’s declaration time for the action. But it’s a case of watch this space.

Elsewhere, Sean Davis delivered the Ger Lyons-trained Spilt Passion with a late surge to beat Stella Spirit in the Follow Us On Twitter @dundalkstadium. Handicap, prompting Shane Lyons to comment: “Patience is a virtue. She’s had plenty of chances, but it’s great that she’s won, and great for Sean. She’s in the November Sales but, if she’s not sold, she’ll run away here for the winter.”

Fourteen-race maiden Eloso belatedly opened his account for Richard O’Brien and Scott McCullagh when foiling the flattering Faron by a neck in the Story Of Dundalk Stadium Book Available Soon Apprentice Maiden.

“It feels like a case of ‘job done’ – that was his fifteenth run,” admitted a relieved O’Brien. “We kept running him on a regular basis and I’d say the 33 day break helped him. But, to be fair, Scott was brilliant on him. He had it in his head to take his time and it definitely suited the horse. I have no plan – he could be a fun horse for someone on the all-weather tracks in England.”

It was a night to remember for Ciara Flynn, daughter of trainer Paul, who savoured her first success in the saddle (at her fourteenth attempt) when Power Drive (14/1) held the late challenge of Sam Missile by a half-length in the second division of the Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap.

“I left school two years ago and I’m working full-time for my Dad,” she explained. “I only got my licence during the summer and it’s great to win on this horse – he’s my mother’s favourite. It’s a pity my Dad isn’t here – he’s at the Sales.”

The Hayes brothers, trainer Paddy and jockey Chris, delivered in the second division of this event when Pro Bono pounced late to deny 66/1 shot Complete Fiction, the six-year-old, troubled by a kissing-spine in the past, opening his account.