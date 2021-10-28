Clonmel tips: Sayce Gold can make winning debut over fences

That form received a nice boost when the winner won a maiden at last week’s Cheltenham meeting and, starting off at two and a half miles over hurdles should help eke out a little further improvement from the selection. She’s no star in her surroundings but this isn’t the strongest of races and her rider is proving particularly good value for his 5lb claim.
Downtown Queen was well beaten on her only outing to date, in a bumper, but this half-sister to Puffin Billy, Tycoon Prince, and Zuzka is likely to be much better with obstacles in front of her. It will be interesting to see what the market makes of her chance.
1:10 Mary Meehan (nb)
1:45 Everlastingpromise
2:20 Guily Billy
2:55 Go Gill Go
3:30 Sassy Yet Classy
4:05 Sayce Gold (nap)
4:40 Ricky Langford
1:10 Downtown Queen
1:45 Bodeenbelle
2:20 Fourneux D’isanka
2:55 Truckers Angel
3:30 Bori Tari
4:05 Sapphire Lady
4:40 Shopping Around