Galway report: Sixshooter hits the target

Sparking a Sunday double for his trainer Noel Meade, Sixshooter impressed on his fencing debut in the competitive BetVictor Proud Top Sponsor Irish Racing Beginners Chase in Galway.

Positively-ridden by Sean Flanagan, the Gigginstown-owned six-year-old produced a solid round of jumping and, on the final climb, proved too strong for Bay Ambition and favourite The Bosses Oscar.

“I didn’t know what to expect, because all he has done has been schooling on the strip at home, so I’m absolutely thrilled,” declared a delighted Meade

He added: “He was a reasonably good hurdler but we always felt he’d make a chaser. He was a shelly horse and a bit of time has served him well. His jumping was pretty good, with one exception, so you’d have to like the performance. We’ll keep him over a trip and go for a novice somewhere now.”

Meade completed the double when Pat Taaffe produced debutante The Model Kingdom with a well-timed challenge around the inside before forging clear for an emphatic, eight lengths win in the fillies’ bumper.

The season’s leading rider Darragh O’Keeffe was in double form, making all on Michael Hourigan’s Ballywiliam Boy (likely to reappear in a Grade 3 in Cork on Sunday) to capture the BetVictor Casino Novice Hurdle readily by five lengths, from Perfect Attitude.

And he followed-up when arriving late on Young Fitzy to win the Anna O’Coinne Memorial Handicap Hurdle, another success for in-form trainer Declan Queally.

Local trainer Pat Kelly savoured a welcome win (his first since Presenting Percy won the Galmoy in January 2019) when Captain Jimmy (Philip Domnovan) easily landed a gamble in the Glenmam Corporation Handicap Chase.

Trainer Ross O’Sullivan nominated the Troytown at Navan as a likely target for Theatre World following his battling head victory over The Dabbler in the handicap chase, scoring in the colours of the Galway-based Downtown Syndicate.

In Wexford, a long way from his Cox Plate victory with State Of Rest, Joseph O’Brien doubled-up with Lunar Display and Fire Attack.

The J J Selvin-ridden Lunar Display landed the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Hurdle, seizing the initiative on the home-turn before holding the renewed effort of favourite Queens Brook by a length and a quarter, the pair pulling 25 lenghts clear of the third.

“She’s a decent, progressive mare,” said Slevin.

“She ran well the last day in Limerick and the ground out there is as slow as she’d want it.”

The Carriganog double was completed when lightly-raced, fencing debutant Fire Attack (Shane Fitzgerald) made all in the Gigginstown colours to justify 4/7 favouritism in the beginners chase.

Jordan Gainford, fresh from his big-race triumph on Definite Plan at Cheltenham on Saturday, broke the 50-winner career milestone thanks to a double, scoring on board Paul Nolan’s Dympnas Well in the www.horsehappyvets.com Handicap Hurdle before bringing the Colin Bowe-trained Cushinstown Finest with a late surge to take the Jim And Kay Whitty Memorial Handicap Chase at the expense of Bolbec and Bold Emperor.