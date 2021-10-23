Talking Horses: Luxembourg clearly the one to beat in Futurity

The Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes is the headline act on a busy Saturday and Luxembourg can cement his Classic claims for 2022 by giving Aidan O’Brien a record-equalling 10th victory in the final Group 1 Flat race of the British calendar.

Successful in his Killarney on his debut in July, the Camelot colt then stepped up in class for last month’s Beresford Stakes at the Curragh and produced a dominant display that saw him promoted to Derby favouritism.

What he beat at the Curragh is open to debate but there was a touch of star quality about the way he put the race to bed.

Four of O’Brien’s nine Vertem Futurity winners won the Beresford en route to Doncaster and Luxembourg looks well capable of adding his name to that honour roll.

In view of the fact he’ll be a short-priced favourite, the one slight concern is the poor form of the yard at present. That said, Luxembourg wouldn’t be at Doncaster if O’Brien harboured any doubts about his well-being and he is clearly the one they all have to beat.

Should he fail to fire, Royal Patronage, who took the notable scalp of subsequent Autumn Stakes winner Coroebus in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket last month, looks the one most likely to take advantage.

Elsewhere at Doncaster, Deodar can build on the promise of last month’s winning debut at Newbury by following up in the Virgin Bet Doncaster Stakes while Dakota Gold should go close in the Virgin Bet Handicap.

Charlie Appleby can complete a Group 3 double at Newbury where Noble Truth is fancied to strike in the Virgin Bet Horris Hill Stakes and Siskany looks the one to beat in the Virgin Bet St Simon Stakes.

With the jumps season really cranking into gear, the bulk of today’s ITV4 races come from Cheltenham and Samarrive can give punters the best possible start to the day by winning the NHS Vaccinating Heroes Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle for Paul Nicholls.

Samarrive joined Nicholls from France last winter after a win at Angers and duly doubled his tally with an impressive novice hurdle victory at Kempton in April. He can complete the hat-trick here.

The Masterson Holdings Hurdle looks a decent opportunity for Tritonic to get back to winning ways. Alan King’s charge was one of leading British hopes for the Cheltenham Festival lat March but could only finish a distant fifth in the Triumph Hurdle.

However, King does not believe his charge was not seen to best effect on that occasion and if he comes back to the form he showed when a dominant winner of the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton in February he should be hard to beat here.

After the recent death of Trevor Hemmings, Cloth Cap would be a poignant winner of the 888Sport What’s Your Thinking Handicap Chase. On the back of a wind op, last year’s Ladbrokes Trophy winner has obvious claims but he may struggle to give so much weight to Irish raider Definite Plan.

Gordon Elliott’s charge has found one too good in his last three starts but the application of cheekpieces may help him get his head in front today.

It could be a good day for Elliott as his hat-trick-seeking Tullybeg looks the one to beat in Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle.

Elsewhere at Cheltenham, Grand Annual hero Sky Pirate can defy top weight in the 888Sport Handicap Chase.

Selections

Cheltenham 1.45: Samarrive

Newbury 2.00: Noble Truth (NB)

Cheltenham 2.20: Definite Plan

Newbury 2.35: Siskany

Cheltenham 2.55: Tritonic (Nap)

Doncaster 3.15: Luxembourg

Cheltenham 3.30: Sky Pirate

Doncaster 3.50: Deodar

Cheltenham 4.05: Tullybeg

Doncaster 4.20: Dakota Gold