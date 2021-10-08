Champion-jockey Colin Keane equals winners record on Thorn

Champion-jockey Colin Keane equalled Joseph O’Brien’s eight-year-old record for the number of domestic winners ridden in a season when Torn, the third reserve, landed the opening two-year-old fillies maiden in Dundalk Friday night.

Keane brought the well-backed 13/8 favourite with a withering run down the outside to master Queens Command by three-quarters of a length, the rider’s 126th winner of the campaign.