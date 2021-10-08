Champion-jockey Colin Keane equals winners record on Thorn

Champion-jockey Colin Keane equals winners record on Thorn

Torn and Colin Keane won the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies Maiden, a record-equalling 126th winner of the season for Colin. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 21:54
John Ryan

Champion-jockey Colin Keane equalled Joseph O’Brien’s eight-year-old record for the number of domestic winners ridden in a season when Torn, the third reserve, landed the opening two-year-old fillies maiden in Dundalk Friday night.

Keane brought the well-backed 13/8 favourite with a withering run down the outside to master Queens Command by three-quarters of a length, the rider’s 126th winner of the campaign.

“It’s brilliant to get it,” beamed Keane.

“I’m in a very lucky position, riding nice horses for a lot of good people, and having a good agent.

“It’s been an unbelievable season and to get to this number is unbelievable.”

Shane Lyons added: “This filly is still very green, but she’ll be a nice filly at a mile or further next year.”

Keane went tantalisingly close to breaking the record on board 5/2 favourite Ozymandis in the BetVictor Handicap, but failed by a short-head to the Michael Halford-trained Eagle’s Flight in a three-way photo finish.

