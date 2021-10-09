Weekend racing tips: Riviere D’etel can make a winning debut over fences

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 00:30
Tommy Lyons

Riviere D’etel can make a winning debut over fences in the Return Of The Jumps Mares’ Beginners’ Chase which gets this afternoon’s card at Fairyhouse underway. The four-year-old was a talented but free-going juvenile hurdler last season and will need to curb her enthusiasm somewhat if she is to realise her potential to its full.

That said, she ended last season with a fine run in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival, and she has loads of scope for jumping fences. The 9lbs four-year-old allowance which she receives from her rivals today is a huge bonus, and one she should be able to make the most of.

Jeremys Flame was a talented hurdler but her first season over fences didn’t go to plan as, in four outings, she completed on just one occasion. If her jumping issues have been ironed out, she will be a danger to the selection, but the percentage call is that she is best watched.

At Limerick, Chestnutter can earn an overdue breakthrough success in the opener, the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden. Not beaten far in any of her four outings to date, Noel Meade’s runner has shown she can cope with testing ground, which it will be today, and she can put her experience to good use to land the spoils under Chris Hayes. Stablemate Joe Masseria is an interesting rival given this first run on testing ground could prompt improvement.

On tomorrow’s Flat card in the Curragh, Tartan Skirt can take the opener, the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Maiden, for Michael O’Callaghan. The Mehmas filly made her debut in the Punchestown maiden won by Alizarine and in which Perfect Thunder threw away the race by drifting left in the closing stages.

When the latter veered off, it left Tartan Skirt in front, but she was all out close home and passed by three of her rivals. Nevertheless, that was a promising start and from the low draw, she can race prominently and take this at the expense of Jedi Power and Vivaia.

The JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National is the feature of tomorrow’s card in Limerick and Mister Fogpatches can make the most of the light weight he carries to land the spoils for Pat Fahy and Richie Deegan.

The seven-year-old was sent off just 8-1 for the Scottish National on what was just his seventh outing over fences and ran a fine race to finish a close fourth behind Mighty Thunder. He followed that up by ending his first season over fences by winning over three miles and seven furlongs at Punchestown.

Clearly a strong stayer, he made his seasonal return at the Listowel festival where he finished a close fourth behind Uisce Beatha in a race which changed dramatically at the final fence. He didn’t have a particularly hard time that day, should be better for it and for this longer trip.

LIMERICK (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:05 Chestnutter (nb)

1:40 Arctician

2:15 Explorers Way

2:50 Pallasmore Lass

3:25 Dante’s Pass

4:00 Upstate New York

4:35 Claonadh

Next best

1:05 Joe Masseria

1:40 Royal Blend

2:15 Rock Of Candy

2:50 You Owe Me Money

3:25 Free Solo

4:00 Cracking Name

4:35 Nebo

FAIRYHOUSE (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:20 Riviere D’etel (nap)

1:55 Minella Escape

2:30 Favori Logique

3:05 Jeremys Jewel

3:40 Impressive Duke

4:15 Inforapenny

4:50 Excelsius

5:22 Ambitious Fellow

Next best

1:20 Jeremys Flame

1:55 Salt Wind

2:30 Goodnightgodbless

3:05 Glan

3:40 Coolnacritta

4:15 Arch Melody

4:50 Peckham Springs

5:22 Mount Nelson

LIMERICK (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:10 Serenity Grove

1:40 Barbados

2:10 Mrs Milner

2:45 Weststreet

3:20 Vado Forte

3:55 Mister Fogpatches

4:30 Rebel Waltz

5:05 Keepthefaithinme

Next best

1:10 Ballywilliam Boy

1:40 Dixie Flyer

2:10 The Getaway Star

2:45 Fortune Street

3:20 Karl Der Grosse

3:55 Chatham Street Lad

4:30 Big Debates

5:05 Agritime

CURRAGH (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

12:50 Tartan Skirt (nap)

1:20 Tranquil Lady

1:55 Power Under Me (nb)

2:30 Mi Esperanza

3:05 Ebendi

3:40 Pretty Rebel

4:15 Clara’s Approach

Next best

12:50 Jedi Power

1:20 Angels Wrath

1:55 More Beautiful

2:30 That’s Mad]

3:05 Azallya

3:40 Loingseoir

4:15 Karlsberg

