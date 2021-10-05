Galway tips: Perry Owens can build on solid effort last time out

It’s fair to say we didn’t see the very best of him over hurdles, but he was quite impressive shedding his maiden status over fences last time. This is only marginally tougher, and he remains capable of much better. He is preferred to Eleazer Des Neiges, who is best in at the weights, but whose form last season was hit and miss.
1:15 Blazing Khal
1:45 Perry Owens (nap)
2:20 Future Romance
2:55 Ilikedwayurthinkin (nb)
3:30 Magic Daze
4:05 Goodbye Someday
4:40 Smooth Player
1:15 Gringo D’aubrelle
1:45 Punters Poet
2:20 Beatty Trix
2:55 Eleazar Des Neiges
3:30 Gabynako
4:05 Call A Cab
4:40 Magnetic Pulse