Galway tips: Perry Owens can build on solid effort last time out

Perry Owens ran a fine race in the Lartigue Hurdle at the recent Listowel festival and can build on that by taking the Ryans Cleaning, Disinfecting, Waste Disposal & Recycling Handicap Hurdle, the second race on this afternoon’s card in Galway.

The four-year-old was never really competitive that day but stayed on to good effect to take third place behind Autumn Evening and Dark Voyager.

The step up to two miles and three furlongs is a positive for him, and further encouragement comes from the fact he won his maiden hurdle at this venue when the ground was soft.

What might temper enthusiasm is the form of the stable, which has had just one winner in the last fortnight – Cask Mate, in a Flat maiden – and has had just four winners from 95 runners in this jumps season.

But, to counter that, he showed himself to be in good form when running so well just 15 days ago and should be even better for that run. He can take this at the expense of Punters Poet and Fancy A Cosmo.

Future Romance will be a short price to get off the mark over hurdles in the Galway Handicap Hurdle. Aidan Howard’s runner was a faller when last over obstacles but returns to this sphere on the back of two wins on the back of two wins on the Flat. He looks particularly well treated off a mark of 86 and will take a great deal of beating.

Only four go to post for the Betvictor Chase and Ilikedwayurthinkin can follow up his recent success at Ballinrobe.

It’s fair to say we didn’t see the very best of him over hurdles, but he was quite impressive shedding his maiden status over fences last time. This is only marginally tougher, and he remains capable of much better. He is preferred to Eleazer Des Neiges, who is best in at the weights, but whose form last season was hit and miss.

GALWAY

Tommy Lyons

1:15 Blazing Khal

1:45 Perry Owens (nap)

2:20 Future Romance

2:55 Ilikedwayurthinkin (nb)

3:30 Magic Daze

4:05 Goodbye Someday

4:40 Smooth Player

Next best

1:15 Gringo D’aubrelle

1:45 Punters Poet

2:20 Beatty Trix

2:55 Eleazar Des Neiges

3:30 Gabynako

4:05 Call A Cab

4:40 Magnetic Pulse