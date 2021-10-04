Tipperary tips: Loch Lein can land another nice pot for in-form Jessica Harrington

Loch Lein and Shane Foley win The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at Cork last month. Picture: Healy Racing 

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Tommy Lyons

The feature on this afternoon’s eight-race card in Tipperary is the Group 3 Coolmore Us Navy Flag Concorde Stakes and Loch Lein can land the spoils for Jessica Harrington and Chris Hayes. Third to Snowfall and second to St Mark’s Basilica before winning her maiden in 2020, it took her some time to rediscover her form this season, but she did so in no uncertain terms when winning a listed race on very soft ground at Deauville.

She then finished third to Pearls Galore over today’s course and distance before running third to Just Beautiful in a Group 3 at Doncaster. The ground was plenty quick enough for her on those two most recent outings but with conditions expected to be much more to her liking today, she can secure a first success at this level. The reliable Maker Of Kings should be involved once more, while Pretreville, who won a Group 3 when trained in France, is an interesting runner on his first start for Ado McGuinness.

Elanora is worth a try back over five furlongs for the finale, the Ballykisteen Maiden. Michael Grassick’s filly has become frustrating to follow but she showed plenty of pace when leading a long way over seven furlongs on her most recent outing. Back to the minimum trip, on soft ground, and with blinkers applied for the first time, she may be able to dominate this company and finally get her due reward. Swift Flight is a similar sort to the selection and, likewise, wouldn’t be winning out of turn.

Jon Riggens was disappointing in the Bold Lad Sprint on Champions Weekend but can get back on track in the Thank You To All The Frontline Workers From Tipperary Racecourse Handicap. A winner of a maiden on his first start for current connections, he was pitched in deep for that handicap at the Curragh and failed to get involved. In time, he may prove up to and perhaps beyond that level but for now the drop back to these calmer waters and return to five furlongs can see him back to winning ways.

Essential Park can get off the mark in the Irish EBF Supporting Treo Eile Fillies’ Maiden. The Ger Lyons-trained filly made her debut early last month and showed promise in finishing third behind experienced sorts, Climate and Adelisa.

Ultimately, she was no match for the first two but there was plenty to like about the way she stayed on at the close of play to take third spot. The extra furlong of today’s race should help bring about some improvement, and she is preferred to the standard-setting Ahandfulofsummers, who has thus far found winning beyond her.

TIPPERARY

Tommy Lyons 

2:05 Dark Note 

2:35 Essential Part 

3:05 Loingseoir 

3:35 Loch Lein (nap) 

4:05 Rock Etoile 

4:35 Cracking Name 

5:05 Jon Riggens 

5:35 Elanora (nb) 

Next best 

2:05 Zoffman 

2:35 Ahandfulofsummers 

3:05 My Holy Fox 

3:35 Maker Of Kings 

4:05 Drombeg Duke 

4:35 Well Suited 

5:05 Red Wasp 

5:35 Swift Flight

