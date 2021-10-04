Tipperary tips: Loch Lein can land another nice pot for in-form Jessica Harrington

Ultimately, she was no match for the first two but there was plenty to like about the way she stayed on at the close of play to take third spot. The extra furlong of today’s race should help bring about some improvement, and she is preferred to the standard-setting Ahandfulofsummers, who has thus far found winning beyond her.
2:05 Dark Note
2:35 Essential Part
3:05 Loingseoir
3:35 Loch Lein (nap)
4:05 Rock Etoile
4:35 Cracking Name
5:05 Jon Riggens
5:35 Elanora (nb)
2:05 Zoffman
2:35 Ahandfulofsummers
3:05 My Holy Fox
3:35 Maker Of Kings
4:05 Drombeg Duke
4:35 Well Suited
5:05 Red Wasp
5:35 Swift Flight