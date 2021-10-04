Tipperary tips: Loch Lein can land another nice pot for in-form Jessica Harrington

The feature on this afternoon’s eight-race card in Tipperary is the Group 3 Coolmore Us Navy Flag Concorde Stakes and Loch Lein can land the spoils for Jessica Harrington and Chris Hayes. Third to Snowfall and second to St Mark’s Basilica before winning her maiden in 2020, it took her some time to rediscover her form this season, but she did so in no uncertain terms when winning a listed race on very soft ground at Deauville.

She then finished third to Pearls Galore over today’s course and distance before running third to Just Beautiful in a Group 3 at Doncaster. The ground was plenty quick enough for her on those two most recent outings but with conditions expected to be much more to her liking today, she can secure a first success at this level. The reliable Maker Of Kings should be involved once more, while Pretreville, who won a Group 3 when trained in France, is an interesting runner on his first start for Ado McGuinness.