Western Victory gallops rivals into submission at Gowran Park

Winner of the race in 2019, the Declan Queally-trained Western Victory landed the listed BetVictor Pat Walsh Memorial Mares Hurdle in Gowran Park.

Positively ridden by Queally, who later disclosed that he intends turning professional in the coming months, Western Victory went to the front four from home and galloped on relentlessly to slam five-year-old Say Goodbye by ten lengths.

Trainer/rider Queally explained: “You can go a good gallop on her and is tough to beat at this level. She stays going, so I decided to let her at it.

“She won the race for Sean Flanagan two years ago and loves it around here. It’s some thrill to ride a horse like her.”

The other listed event on the card, the Mucklemeg Mares Flat Race, produced a shock as Mark Molloy’s recent Downpatrick winner Quiet Escape (Jamie Codd) proved three and a half lengths too strong for top-weight Hi Stranger, with favourite Flemencello in third.

“She’s always been a lovely mare and has plenty of pace, so it’s nice to see it come to fruition in a listed race,” said Molloy. “I’m delighted for John Wade, a Galway man, based in American, who owns her with me.”

On the supporting card, the Tony Martin-trained Good Time Jonny, a good third at Listowel and backed into 6/4 favouritism, ran out a convincing winner of the Golf @ Gowran Park Handicap Hurdle under Peter Carberry but is unlikely to fulfil his engagement, back at Gowran, on Saturday.

Meanwhile in Dundalk, 11/8 favourite Geocentric made it three-in-a-row for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane (riding his 123rd winner of the season) in the five-furlong Legacy Stakes, the first of two listed events on the card.

From a low draw, she raced prominently throughout and had the race in safe-keeping when wandering in the closing stages before confirming Curragh for with Ladies Church, whom she beat by two and three- quarter lengths.

Geocentric might return to Dundalk for the ‘Mercury’ (Group 3) on October 22, when she would face older rivals for the first time, including the Ado McGuinness-trained Harry’s Bar, winner of Friday night’s opener under Wayne Lordan and now a ten-time winner on all-weather surfaces.

Impressive winner of an auction maiden in Down Royal on his second start, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Snaffles (11/1) stepped-up to take the listed Star Appeal in workmanlike style, holding the late challenge of King X J by three-quarters of a length..