Frankie Dettori pays winning Bellewstown tribute to Barney Curley

Bellewstown wrote its second Hollywood script today and Frankie Dettori said he felt like a Ryder Cup golfer as the legendary jockey made his first ride at the track a winning one.

Dettori made his debut at the Meath course to honour Barney Curley, the instigator of Bellewstown’s infamous Yellow Sam coup who died in May, and to help raise funds for DAFA (Direct Aid For Africa), the charity set up by his late mentor.

Fittingly, the 50-year-old did the business on Trueba, trained by his long-time friend and former weigh-room rival Johnny Murtagh, who just made it on time to deliver final instructions, having met with traffic on his way from the Goffs Sportsman’s Sale in Kill.

The ovation was raucous as Trueba held off Meishar and the fast-finishing Red Heel, the noise building as Dettori hit the front just inside the two-furlong pole and stole a peak between his legs to check for dangers.

30 September 2021; Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning The Gannons City Recovery And Recycling Services Ltd. Supporting DAFA Handicap on Trueba at Bellewstown Racecourse in Collierstown, Meath. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Ever the showman, the man acknowledged as one of the greatest riders in the history of racing, brought Trueba along the front of the stands to milk the reception before coming into the winner’s enclosure, where he punched the air and exhorted an even louder response from the patrons.

Then came what the people all came to see, the extravagant Italian’s flying dismount, before Murtagh grabbed Dettori in a bearhug.

“It’s been mad all day,” said a grinning Dettori on Racing TV. “I’m sure Barney’s having a chuckle up there. I never thought I’d come here – I’d heard so much about the place. To commemorate his life and raise awareness for DAFA, the reception has been amazing and another milestone, it’s a first winner for my good friend Johnny.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. The reception’s been mad. I feel like one of the players in the Ryder Cup to be honest with you.

“The people have been fantastic. It’s been exhausting at times. I took a million selfies but it’s all been good fun and I hope everybody enjoyed it because I surely did.

“You couldn’t write it. It’s been a fantastic day. The support has been phenomenal.”

Dettori, Jamie Spencer, Shane Kelly and Tom Queally all benefited from Curley’s guidance as youngsters when they arrived in England from Italy and Ireland, which is why they accepted invitations to be in Bellewstown today.

Like Kelly, Spencer and Kelly also had rides in the Gannons City Recovery and Recycling Services Ltd Supporting DAFA Handicap.

“He was great to me,” Dettori continued. “I came to Newmarket by myself. He was a little like a father figure to me. He gave me a lot of advice. He was very caring. We travelled the world together, we’d been on holidays together and to the very last day I was with him.

“We’re here to celebrate his life, not to cry, he was a tremendous human being.

“I’ve been following the DAFA Foundation for so long, his friends, priests and missionaries in Zambia, his family as well. I’m glad we’re keeping up the legacy. He started from nothing, built hospices, schools and hospitals, long may it continue.

“I didn’t know what to expect. We know Bellewstown is not Longchamp or Ascot or The Curragh, but even though they’re little they’ve done so much and I’m very grateful.”

Significant funds have been raised in a short space of time and Dettori himself conducted an auction of one of Curley’s Fedoras, which went for €2,500.

Frankie Dettori's trademark flying dismount

A cheque for €75,000 was presented to DAFA at the track but committee member and race organiser, Alan Delany, revealed that the figure was rising fast as donations continued to flow in and they hoped to break the €100,000 mark.

Curley’s Yellow Sam coup in 1975 has gone down in lore as he hid behind the bushes as accomplices put on bets in shops around the country, while his friend Benny O’Hanlon kept the only phone at Bellewstown occupied, a phone that remains in situ and was visited today by Dettori.

The coup was estimated to have garnered €2m – a staggering sum at the time – and it put Bellewstown on the map.

“It struck me after Barney passed away, every time he was mentioned, Bellewstown Racecourse and Yellow Sam was mentioned,” said Delaney. “I went to the committee and said, ‘Barney’s been good to us. Let’s see can we give a little bit back.’

“One of the added bonuses was I’ve been trying for three or four years to get Frankie over to ride.”

Dettori nails the landing

Among the sponsors was champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins, who rode in what before today at least, was the best-known race run at Bellewstown, 46 years ago.

“It’s all for a good cause and we’re all delighted to be here,” remarked a clearly moved Spencer. “Barney was a great mentor to us all. Didn’t suffer fools gladly but was a great man. We’re only too delighted that we were invited to come. Everyone said yes straight away and I think Barney’d be smiling if he could see it all here now, there’s a great crowd.

“You see how much they’ve earned for the charity already today. It shows you what people thought of Barney.”