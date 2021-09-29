Rising star Siobhan Rutledge on a roll after clocking up 30th victory at Bellewstown

A rising star of the apprentice ranks, Siobhan Rutledge registered the 30th success of her career and rode out her 7lb. claim when the Ciaran Murphy-trained Takana landed the five-furlong Irish EBF Auction Series 2-Y-0 Maiden on the opening day of Bellewstown’s September meeting.

Rutledge, from Curragha, County Meath, is based with John McConnell in nearby Stamullen and has now ridden 13 winners this season.

A 72-rated daughter of Equiano, Takana showed good speed from the stalls, dictated the pace and, kept on an even keel by Rutledge, held off favourite Special Power by a half-length with newcomer El Magnifique a similar distance away third.

“I’m really pleased with that,” said Murphy. “I think she learned a lot from her last run in Dundalk and she did things properly today.

“Six furlongs is probably her trip. She cost €30,000 at the Breeze-ups and, with her owner, I planned to win a maiden with her before stepping her up into stronger company.”

It was a day to remember for the local father and son combination of Frank and Bria Duffy as Mean Fomhair (Robbie Colgan) swooped late to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap, hitting the front well inside the final furlong before holding Fictitious Lady by a short-head, with the flattering Sister Lola only a neck away in third spot.

Bred by the Duffys, the six-year-old mare carries the colours of Frank and was a first winner, as a trainer, for Brian, who explained: “It’s great to win another with her. Myself and my father bred her and she’s had great form for Gerry (Keane). He’s a top man and made this filly. It’s hard to improve any horse that comes out of his yard. We might find something else for her, but she’ll be retired at the end of the year.”

The most impressive performance of the day came from 139-rated hurdler Cask Mate, trained by Noel Meade for the High Spirits Racing Club (a 33-strong group of current and former employees of Irish Distillers) in the finale, the Grimme Ireland Maiden over an extended mile and a half.

Having his first run on the Flat, the Kalanisi gelding quickened in great style two furlongs from home and strode clear to win easily by seven lengths from Don’t Be Angry, giving champion-jockey Colin Keane his 121st win of the campaign, just five short of Joseph O’Brien’s record.

Keane was impressed by the performance, stating: “He’s a fair horse okay, almost a Grade 1 hurdler. He jumped a bit slow, but was quick into his stride, travelled well and, when I gave him a squeeze, it was all over. I’m not sure what Noel’s plan is for him, but he’d be competitive in any of the big staying handicaps.”

Earlier, Goodnight Kiss (Nathan Crosse) kept Jessica Harrington’s winner machine ticking over when opening her account in the Kilsaran Maiden.

The Eddie Lynam-trained Tide Of Time made it third-time-lucky at Bellewstown when justifying 11/5 favouritism in the five-furlong Indaver Handicap, giving apprentice Dylan Browne McMonagle his 41st win of the season.