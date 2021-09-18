Weekend racing tips: Gordon Elliott can get off on the right foot at his local

Gordon Elliott has numerous strong chances on his return to his local track, at Navan, and can get the day off to a winning start with Weseekhimhere in the Download The Bar One Racing App Maiden Hurdle
Fancy Foundations & Gordon Elliott after winning the Templehouse Lake Steeplechase earlier this week. Picture: Healy Racing

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 00:00
Tommy Lyons

Gordon Elliott has numerous strong chances on his return to his local track, at Navan, and can get the day off to a winning start with Weseekhimhere in the Download The Bar One Racing App Maiden Hurdle.

After a disappointing debut, he won a bumper at the 2020 Galway festival, beating subsequent maiden hurdle winner Mighty Meggsie and subsequent bumper winner The Banger Doyle with a tonne in hand.

He followed up at the Listowel festival before finishing a fine third behind Good Risk At All in a listed bumper at Cheltenham’s November meeting. Off from then until running a fine race in defeat on his Flat debut last month at Roscommon, he should be spot-on for today’s hurdling debut and, while there are some smart recruits from the Flat, he can make a winning start over obstacles. Vultan appeals most of those making the switch from the Flat.

At Gowran Park, the Jim Bolger-trained True Horizon can take the opener, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies’ Maiden. This is a hot-looking race, but the selection looked potentially smart when finishing fourth on debut in a Curragh maiden won by Eclat De Lumiere.

When the race began in earnest, she was caught in a pocket and by the time she got into the clear, it was too late. That didn’t stop her making significant late gains to be beaten less than two lengths.

King X J, who was the same distance further behind, did the form no harm when winning the sales race on Champions Weekend and the selection can show the benefit of the run and give the form a further boost by coming home in front today.

The Harvest Festival at Listowel gets underway tomorrow and Gordon Elliott can also get off to a flyer at that meeting by taking the Kerry Group 3YO Hurdle with Realist.

While apparently unfancied in the market, he won with a considerable amount in hand and can be expected to take another step forward. He faces some useful sorts, including hurdle race winners Too Bright, Calvados and Feigh, but should prove too good for the bunch.

NAVAN (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:15 Weseekhimhere (nap)

1:45 Apple Crumble

2:20 General Moriviere

2:55 Chemical Energy

3:30 Born Patriot

4:05 Mutual Respect

4:40 Leac An Scail Lady

5:10 Ted Hastings

Next best

1:15 Vultan

1:45 Nibiru

2:20 April’s Moon

2:55 Rebel Rose

3:30 Bardentown Lad

4:05 Chesterville

4:40 Hymie Weiss

5:10 Conna Cottage

GOWRAN PARK (Saturday)

Tommy Lyons

1:35 True Horizon (nb)

2:10 Adonis

2:45 Lady Leonora

3:20 Olivia Valere

3:55 Carrytheone

4:30 April Showers

5:00 Ballinlough Gale

5:35 Goodnight Kiss

Next best

1:35 Shamiyana

2:10 Purple Dawn

2:45 Evergreen And Red

3:20 Breagagh

3:55 Blue For You

4:30 Zawara

5:00 Uncharted

5:35 New Moon Rising

LISTOWEL (Sunday)

Tommy Lyons

1:30 Realist (nap)

2:00 French Made

2:30 Shannon Gray

3:00 Elite Des Mottes

3:30 Wall Of Fame

4:00 Poseidon (nb)

4:30 Ballyoisin

5:00 Quantum Realm

Next best

1:30 Feigh

2:00 Brave Way

2:30 Shes Some Doll

3:00 She’s Commanche

3:30 Captain Kangaroo

4:00 Coach Carter

4:30 Easy Game

5:00 Tempo Chapter Two

