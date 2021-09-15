Horse racing tips: Better prospects for Gordon Elliott to produce return win at Sligo

Gordon Elliott, who saddled his first runner since serving a six-month ban at Punchestown yesterday, looks set for a good day in Sligo, where he’ll have his first National Hunt runners on an all-chase card.

The Sliding Rock, in the opening mares beginners chase, and Fancy Foundations, in the Templehouse Lake Chase might prove his best prospects.

The Sliding Rock will, face just four rivals and, on hurdle ratings, is superior to her rivals. Twice a winner over hurdles, her CV also includes a second to subsequent Grade 1 winner Skyace in a listed event at Punchestown back in December.

The six-year-old made her chasing debut at Roscommon early last month and ran creditably to finish eight lengths third behind the progressive Icee N B A and That’s Lifebuoy, who will be a strong fancy for today’s Brendan Anderson Memorial Beginners Chase (3.15.).

Ideally, The Sliding Rock would prefer a longer trip. But, around Sligo, with the prospect of some juice in the ground, she might prove too strong for the Mullins runner Manitopark, officially rated 9lb. inferior to the selection and lacking chase experience.

The Mullins-trained Antey, with a rating of 136, sets the standard in the Templehouse Lake Chase.

He has bumped into some smart sorts over fences but boasts a record of one win from 12 starts and preference is for the Elliott-trained Fancy Foundations, a convincing winner on his fencing bow at Down Royal back in May.

Twice a winner over hurdles, Fancy Foundations looks likely to be a better chaser and, if Antey is vulnerable (his jumping has not been rock-solid on occasions), the Cullentra runner, with Bryan Cooper on board, might capitalise.

Despite top-weight of 12-4, the Ross O’Sullivan’s Favori Logique looks a stand-out in the finale the Riverstown Handicap Chase.

This six-year-old is on a roll, having opened his hurdle account at Roscommon early last month before following up in a Downpatrick handicap hurdle (off 106).