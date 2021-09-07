Galway tips: Shewearsitwell can deliver on Flat debut

On Tuesday’s card in Galway, Shewearsitwell makes her Flat debut in the finale, the Sean Cleary Memorial Fillies’ And Mares’ Maiden, and can make it a winning one.

Willie Mullins’ six-year-old made a winning start to her career when running away with a bumper at this track in 2020, and quickly followed up on her debut over hurdles.

She stepped up to Grade Three company for her third outing and again proved far too good for her rivals. On the back of those runs, she was a leading fancy for the Mares’ Novice Hurdle at Cheltenham but failed to make the track again until now. She remains a potentially top-class National Hunt mare with the ability to make a mark in this sphere, and this is a good starting point for her return.

Little Bubbles, Pappina, and Madonna have all shown enough to suggest there are races to be won with them, and they can fill the frame.

Swan Bay can take the opening race, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

Joseph O’Brien’s Australia colt was unlucky on debut, when beaten a neck behind Cowboy Justice. He was short of room for much of the final two furlongs but when a gap appeared on the rails, he picked up really well and, in a few more strides, would have been up. The step up in trip ought to be perfect for him and he can take this at the expense of newcomer Sun King.

The listed Ardilaun Hotel Oyster Stakes is the feature on the card and Sacred Rhyme makes plenty of each-way appeal. After a promising debut, she won a Thurles maiden at the second time of asking.

She hasn’t built on that win this season but has been highly tried all year and this looks a little more manageable. Last time out, she was no match for Interpretation, but that one is a potentially high-class sort, and it was a step in the right direction for Sacred Rhyme. Haparanda is a solid alternative.

Sherkin Island makes his handicap debut in the Donnelly’s Of Barna Rated Race and, while he is conceding considerable experience to most of his rivals, he can follow up his recent course and distance win. Odds-on to win his maiden at the summer festival, he was prominent throughout and readily on top when Colin Keane asked him to put matters to bed. He has a Group-race entry in a couple of weeks and will need to come out on top with something to spare if he is to justify such ambition.

Past Time can put her experience to good use in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Fillies’ Maiden. Michael O’Callaghan’s thrice raced filly finished a promising seventh on debut in a red-hot maiden at Leopardstown and finished fourth behind the subsequently disqualified Aurora Princess at this venue. She looked a winner much of the way on her third start, in a Naas maiden, but likely found conditions too soft when no match for Cigamia. From a good draw, she can put her experience to good use.

Tranquil Lady, who holds a Group 1 entry, showed promise on debut and with natural improvement she will be involved in the finish.

Selections

3:55 Swan Bay (NB)

4:30 Sherkin Island

5:00 Bobby K

5:30 Past Time

6:00 Navorrosse

6:30 Sacred Rhyme

7:00 Celestial Horizon

7:30 Shewearsitwell (Nap)

Next best

3:55 Anchorage

4:30 Doolin Dancer

5:00 Shona Mea

5:30 Tranquil Lady

6:00 Lady Leanora

6:30 Haparanda

7:00 Sea Appeal

7:30 Little Bubbles