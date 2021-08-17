Sligo report: Kerry jockey Gavin Brouder registers 356/1 doube

Produced with a well-timed challenge by the 7lb. claimer, the James Nash-trained veteran My Manekineko proved a shock winner of the Easkey Handicap Hurdle.
Sligo report: Kerry jockey Gavin Brouder registers 356/1 doube

Oskar High and Gavin Brouder jump the last to win the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 21:42
John Ryan

Kerry rider Gavin Brouder grabbed the riding honours in Sligo on Tuesday, recording a 356/1 double on outsiders My Manekineko and Oskar High.

Produced with a well-timed challenge by the 7lb. claimer, the James Nash-trained veteran My Manekineko proved a shock winner of the Easkey Handicap Hurdle.

The 12-year-old, sent off at 20/1, was registering his eighth career success, stretching clear to beat course specialist Mon Storm convincingly. Nash commented: “Gavin has a been a bit unlucky with falls and is a good rider, who just needs a bit of luck.”

“You never know when the old horse is going to turn up, although he was a bit unlucky in Galway, when he ran into trouble going to the second last. He hasn’t won many races, but he has been placed more than 40 times.”

Gavin Brouder completed a double on his first day back from injury on Oskar High in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing.
Gavin Brouder completed a double on his first day back from injury on Oskar High in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing.

Brouder followed-up when taking the featured Adare Manor Opportuity Handicap Hurdle on board Norman Lee’s Oskar High, who was recording his first success since May 2019.

Dermot McLoughlin saddled Digby to win the Drumcliffe Maiden Hurdle, Adam Short’s mount asserting on the run-in to beat Dinero Falso and the long-absent Valley Breeze.

McLoughlin explained: “He’s a big horse and the ground was probably a bit quick in Galway. But he appreciated the juice in the ground today. Adam said he was only getting going on the run in and that he’s a real three-miler.”

The long journey from Lombardstown, near Mallow, proved worthwhile for the O’Sullivans when Citizen’s Army (10/1) captured the Mullaghmore Beach Handicap Hurdle, beating longshot Padraic’s Choice. The mare was ridden by Michael O’Sullivan for his trainer-uncle Eugene, who said, “She ran well in Mallow the last day. She’s a good battler and the ease in the ground helped. We’ll go to Listowel with her now – there’s a nice mares handicap for her there.”

More in this section

Irish Champion Stakes the new aim for York absentee St Mark’s Basilica Irish Champion Stakes the new aim for York absentee St Mark’s Basilica
Dundalk report: Ger Lyons and Colin Keane combine for 149/1 double Dundalk report: Ger Lyons and Colin Keane combine for 149/1 double
Roscommon tips: Nectaris should be tough to beat Roscommon tips: Nectaris should be tough to beat
Sligo report: Kerry jockey Gavin Brouder registers 356/1 doube

Sligo tips: Mark McNiff can shine at his local track 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up