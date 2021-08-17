Sligo report: Kerry jockey Gavin Brouder registers 356/1 doube

Kerry rider Gavin Brouder grabbed the riding honours in Sligo on Tuesday, recording a 356/1 double on outsiders My Manekineko and Oskar High.

Produced with a well-timed challenge by the 7lb. claimer, the James Nash-trained veteran My Manekineko proved a shock winner of the Easkey Handicap Hurdle.

The 12-year-old, sent off at 20/1, was registering his eighth career success, stretching clear to beat course specialist Mon Storm convincingly. Nash commented: “Gavin has a been a bit unlucky with falls and is a good rider, who just needs a bit of luck.”

“You never know when the old horse is going to turn up, although he was a bit unlucky in Galway, when he ran into trouble going to the second last. He hasn’t won many races, but he has been placed more than 40 times.”

Gavin Brouder completed a double on his first day back from injury on Oskar High in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing.

Brouder followed-up when taking the featured Adare Manor Opportuity Handicap Hurdle on board Norman Lee’s Oskar High, who was recording his first success since May 2019.

Dermot McLoughlin saddled Digby to win the Drumcliffe Maiden Hurdle, Adam Short’s mount asserting on the run-in to beat Dinero Falso and the long-absent Valley Breeze.

McLoughlin explained: “He’s a big horse and the ground was probably a bit quick in Galway. But he appreciated the juice in the ground today. Adam said he was only getting going on the run in and that he’s a real three-miler.”

The long journey from Lombardstown, near Mallow, proved worthwhile for the O’Sullivans when Citizen’s Army (10/1) captured the Mullaghmore Beach Handicap Hurdle, beating longshot Padraic’s Choice. The mare was ridden by Michael O’Sullivan for his trainer-uncle Eugene, who said, “She ran well in Mallow the last day. She’s a good battler and the ease in the ground helped. We’ll go to Listowel with her now – there’s a nice mares handicap for her there.”