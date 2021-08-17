Sligo tips: Mark McNiff can shine at his local track 

Always a force at his local track, Mark McNiff has double prospects with Nuttoridge and Pump Road on today’s National Hunt card in Sligo.

Raised 8lb for his defeat of No Logic in Downpatrick last week, six-year-old Nuttoridge will be strongly-fancied to follow up in the Mullaghmore Beach Handicap Hurdle.

This gelding powered clear up the Downpatrick hill to triumph by four and three-quarter lengths last time, a reward for some consistent efforts this summer.

His earlier form included a third to subsequent dual-winner Icee M B A (a leading fancy for today’s 7.15) at Downpatrick and a fourth to well-handicapped All Class over this course and distance.

And, on his final outing before that breakthrough win last week, Nuttoridge was brushed aside by Mullaghmore Wave in Ballinrobe, form boosted when the winner followed-up, off a 14lb higher mark, in Downpatrick.

Cases can be made for plenty of Nuttoridge’s rivals, with Paul Flynn’s Soi Cowboy potentially well-treated off a mark significantly lower than his chase rating.

Keen-going Pump Road, almost in the veteran category as a nine-year-old, has failed to win in12 attempts since landing the Adare Opportunity Handicap Hurdle two years ago.

But McNiff’s charge might be set for a return to the winner’s enclosure in the same race today, off a 1lb higher mark.

Not an easy ride, Pump Road has performed consistently in recent outings for Philip Enright. He finished a well-beaten second behind Silver Planeur over this course and distance last month before finishing third to impressive subsequent winner Oscar Romero in Ballinrobe.

And, last time, he came from an apparently impossible position at the back of the field to be a fast-finishing second to Tecumseh Sherman over two and a half miles at this venue less than two weeks ago.

Back up in trip and with Jack Foley taking over in the saddle, Pump Road has a big chance, despite the presence in the field of Michael Hourigan’s hat-trick-seeking mare Icee M B A, successful at Ballinrobe last week.

John Ryan continued in top form with two winners at Tramore’s festival meeting. And His Moakland, a staying second to easy winner Arctic Warrior over course and distance last time, might add to his seasonal tally in the Drumcliffe Maiden Hurdle.

Market support for the Willie Mullins-trained debutante Champagne Problem would be significant ahead of the bumper, in which she’ll face Andys Flame, a point-to-point winner at Ballingarry in May, now trained by in-form John McConnell.

Selections

4.45 Donthavetime

5.15 Darkened

5.45 Moakland

6.15 Nuttoridge (Nap)

6.45 Turbo

7.15 Pump Road

7.45 Champagne Problem

Next Best

4.45 Via Rosa

5.15 Kitty Galore

5.45 Digby

6.15 Soi Cowboy

6.45 Junior Rattler

7.15 Icee M B A

7.45 Andys Flame