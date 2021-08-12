Horse Racing Ireland face 'body of work' in recovering from the impact of Covid-19

Horse Racing Ireland chiefs admit there is a 'body of work' to be done in their attempts to restore the sport to its pre-pandemic levels of attendance and betting turnover.

Though there are some green shoots of recovery for the industry in recent months, the statistics from the first six months of the year show there is still quite a journey ahead of HRI officials and the industry as a whole.

HRI CEO Brian Kavanagh admitted that the figures from the first six months of this year indicate that: 'there is a body of work to be done to restore attendances, prizemoney and race sponsorship levels, however, the fundamentals of the industry remain strong and activity levels in owning, breeding and buying horses are increasing.'

And he expressed hope that as the vaccination programme rolls out further, "it is important that Irish racecourses are able to welcome back larger crowds at race meetings.”

Ironically, the number of fixtures and races being run is at an all-time high, however, there has been no public attendance at any race meeting in Ireland in the first half of 2021 and owners, limited to 200 per meeting, have only been able to return to the racetrack since June 7.

But against that attendance and betting remain the largest casualties for the sport.

That January to June attendance figure stands at 2,174, compared to 116,293 in 2020 and 555,475 for the same stage in 2019.

Total On-Course betting figures (incl. Tote) have naturally plummeted due to the restrictions on access to meetings.

The 2021 figure is at €0.04m. The 2020 take was €8.6m while in 2019 it stood at €33.0m.

Notably, total Tote Betting for the period registered €26.7m (versus €17.7m for the same period last year) with Mr. Kavanagh noting that this is a result of the strategic alliance between Tote Ireland and the UK Tote Group which has been in place since the start of this year.

According to the figures, the metrics of horses in training, owners, runners, fixtures and race numbers have all shown strong growth over the corresponding pre-pandemic figures for 2019. Horses in training numbers – a key driver of rural employment for the industry – are up 24% on the last comparable figure (2019), with ownership also up by almost 24% and new owners registered showing a 31% increase on the 2019 figure.

Mr Kavanagh continued: “The increase in the number of active owners and newly registered owners in Ireland bodes well for the future as does the increase in the number of horses in training which is the lifeblood of the industry. This added investment by owners is reflected in the fixture list and the increase in the number of runners in both National Hunt and Flat races can only be of benefit to the industry, particularly in relation to employment. The major concern as we moved into 2021 was the absence of persons other than necessary workers from the racecourse and it was six months into the year before owners were able to return. The attendance figure that we publish today is primarily made up of the owners who went racing for a little over three weeks in June."

He continued: The number of racemeetings held behind closed doors or with a limited attendance since racing resumed in June 2020 is now in excess of 500 and this has severely impacted racecourses and the various businesses which rely on them. The racecourses have proved resilient however and through Government support schemes, cost cutting measures, the HRI sponsorship incentive scheme and media rights revenues, they are managing their way through the crisis.

"That said, these measures can only be temporary and as the vaccination programme rolls out further, it is important that Irish racecourses are able to welcome back larger crowds at racemeetings.”

Kavanagh concluded: “Overall, the industry has shown resilience in the first six months of 2021 coping with the twin challenges of Brexit and Covid-19. The industry continues to deliver in terms of rural employment. This was backed up by research carried out for HRI by Red C in February which showed that 2 out of 5 people (40%) surveyed in a nationwide poll declared an interest in horse racing, a significant increase from 23% in 2020. “Off the track, the first six months saw much focus on horse welfare and anti-doping issues and Horse Racing Ireland is working closely with industry stakeholders on a number of issues in both areas and will provide updates on an ongoing basis as this work proceeds.”