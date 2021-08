Weekend racing preview: Go Bears Go can rise to task at the Curragh

British raider Go Bears Go, the mount of Galway man Rossa Ryan, will be expected to confirm his superiority over Castle Star, Dr Zempf, and Twilight Jet in the Group 1 Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh tomorrow.

David Loughnane’s charge was a convincing winner of the Group 2 Railway Stakes over this course and distance on Derby weekend and will be sent off favourite to make a successful step into Group 1 action here.

A son of Kodi Bear, Go Bears Go has done little wrong in his three starts, winning on debut at Ascot before making a bold bid to land the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, losing by a head to Perfect Power.

In the Railway, Rossa Ryan had him in a prominent position from the start and sent him for home with less than two furlongs to race.

And Go Bears Go kept going well to beat Castle Star by a length and a quarter, with Dr Zempf fourth and Twilight Jet fifth.

The runner-up lost ground at the start and came from well off the pace. But he has more experience than Go Bears Go and, on that basis, might not be open to as much improvement.

The Joe Murphy-trained Gustavus Weston, winner of the Greenlands before chasing home Mooneista in the Group 2 Sapphire, must shoulder top-weight in the Rathasker Stud Phoenix Sprint and sets the standard.

Although 5lb worse off with Sapphire third Romantic Proposal, Gary Carroll’s mount should be tough to beat.

Cork stages Flat action today, a card which features the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes, won for the last two years by Tarnawa.

Three-year-olds have a good record in this event. And it might prove wise to concentrate on two members of the Classic generation, Willow and La Petite Coco, first and second in the Naas Oaks Trial back in June.

Just a half-length separated them in Naas. Since then, Ballydoyle filly Willow went on to finish fourth behind star stablemate Snowfall in the Irish Oaks while La Petite Coco went on to record her second win at Killarney, in a conditions event. Willow might have the edge again.

CORK SATURDAY

1.35 Orinoco River

2.07 Mokhalad

2.42 Current Option (Nap)

3.17 Sh Boom

3.50 Summer’s Dream

4.20 Ten Ten Twenty

4.55 Willow

5.25 Rollet (NB)

Next Best

1.35 HMS Endeavour

2.07 Noirvento

2.42 Military Style

3.17 Maud Gonne Spirit

3.50 Karlsberg

4.20 Hell Left Loose

4.55 La Petite Coco

5.25 Key To The Kingdom

KILBEGGAN SATURDAY

4.45 Kendancer

5.15 Eclair de Beaufeu

5.45 Darkened

6.15 A Different World

6.45 September Lady

7.15 Premium Package

7.45 Plinth

8.15 Flemencello

Next Best

4.45 Malbas

5.15 Wonder Laish

5.45 Fassbender

6.15 Profound

6.45 Narynkol

7.15 Spades Are Trumps

7.45 Samurai Cracker

8.15 Knockwilliambridge

CURRAGH SUNDAY

1.25 Cowboy Justice (Nap)

1.55 Cairde Go Deo

2.30 Micromoon

3.05 Gustavis Weston

3.40 Jon Riggens

4.10 Go Bears Go

4.40 Eagle’s Flight

5.10 Dragons Call

Next Best

1.25 Bluegrass

1.55 Concert Hall

2.30 Rose Woodali

3.05 Light Refrain

3.40 Swift Flight

4.10 Castle Star

4.40 Turbulence

5.10 Miss Molly T

DOWNPATRICK SUNDAY

1.40 Mollys Glory (NB)

2.10 Gevrey

2.40 Natural Breeze

3.15 Rain In Spain

3.50 Mr Jackman

4.20 Viking Hoard

4.55 Quantum Realm

Next Best

1.40 April’s Moon

2.10 Run For Oscar

2.40 Dympnas Well

3.15 Mullaghmore Wave

3.50 Recite a Prayer

4.20 Nuttoridge

4.55 Eco Pete