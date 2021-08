Tipperary and Wexford tips: Arctician set to open his account 

Although off the track for almost a year, the Paddy Twomey-trained Arctician looks a cut above his rivals in the www.tipperaryraces.ie Maiden in Tipperary.

A son of Dark Angel, Arctician was highly-tried as a juvenile, finishing in the frame on each of his four starts and, sure to be primed for this comeback run, the 99-rated colt sets a good standard in this maiden over an extended seven furlongs.

Third to Merchants Quay on his debut in a Curragh maiden on Derby weekend last summer, he was then thrown into Group 2 company in the Marble Hill in Cork and went close, beaten a neck by Minaun.

Twomey’s charge faced an even stiffer task next time and again ran creditably to finish third behind recent Group 1 winner Laws Of Indices and Lucky Vega in the Group 2 Railway Stakes at the Curragh.

When last seen, Arctician was a beaten 10-11 favourite in a Cork maiden last August, losing out to Monaasib, who went on to run High Definition close in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes.

The selection has clearly had issues and missed an engagement in Galway last week. But recent rain should guarantee the juice in the ground that he needs. He’s a confident choice to open his account.

Today’s feature, the listed Coolmore Stud Churchill 2-Y-0 Stakes has attracted just six runners, but looks wide-open, with Fozzy Stack’s John The Baptist and Ballydoyle colt Shark Bay, separated by a nose in a recent Curragh maiden set to lock horns again.

The Stack colt was an unconsidered 50-1 shot at the Curragh, only got the hangs of things in the final furlong and, likely to step forward significantly, should have the edge again.

In the handicap action, Khafaaq, consistent in recent starts and runner-up to Plum Perfect in Galway last week, might take the Tipperary Handicap for the Slatterys.

A National Hunt card in Wexford shares the Friday slot with Tipperary. And the Cathal Byrnes-trained Turnpike Trip might make his breakthrough over fences in the Download The BoyleSports App Beginners Chase.

TIPPERARY

John Ryan

4.25 Special Power

5.00 Caleta Sunrise

5.30 Steel Bull

6.00 John The Baptist

6.30 Arctician (NB)

7.00 Khafaaq

7.30 Thefaithfulindian

Next Best

4.25 Money Tree

5.00 Doitforandrew

5.30 Erosandpsyche

6.00 Shark Bay

6.30 Offiah

7.00 Dixie Bluebell

7.30 Sequoiaspirit

WEXFORD

4.45 Banntown Girl

5.15 China Princess

5.45 Call Me Freddie

6.15 Turnpike Trip (Nap)

6.45 Abraham

7.15 Downthecellar

7.45 Via Rosa

Next Best

4.45 Shamiyan

5.15 Good World

5.45 Da Nig Fella

6.15 Roi De Dubai

6.45 Marshalled

7.15 She Tops The Lot

7.45 Malina Girl