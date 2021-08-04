Sligo report: Miss Myers finishes with a flourish to snatch win

The consistent Miss Myers registered her second career success, and her first for Curragh trainer Michael Grassick, when landing the featured, €26,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Connacht Oaks on the first day of Sligo’s two-day August meeting.

The four-year-old, ridden by Billy Lee, came from off the pace, to lead inside the final furlong, but edged right, inconveniencing her nearest pursuers and, subsequently, had to survive a stewards enquiry.

Miss Myers prevailed by a length and a quarter from Pachmena, who came through late, after the top-weight and favourite So I Told You (third), Aurora Princess (fourth) and long-time leader Vera Verto were all hampered. The placings were unchanged after the enquiry, but Lee received a two-day careless riding ban.

In his subsequent comments, Lee stated: “She’s been consistent and deserved that after good runs in some good races. She took me into the race well, ducked a bit right when she hit the front, but went to the line well. And it’s a nice ‘pot’ to win.”

The Ken Condon-trained Areille reversed debut form from Fairyhouse with Shoebox King in the two-year-old maiden, picking-up well in the straight to get the better of favourite Arges by a length and three-quarters.

”Ken fancied her going to Fairyhouse, she ran a nice race and stepped forward,” explained Foley, “She didn’t mind the ground and did that well. She’s a real next year filly.”

Champion-jockey Colin Keane brought his seasonal tally to 79 when taking the Keash Hill Handicap on 5/4 favourite Ten Ten Twenty, trained by John Murphy, building on a good second at Galway on Sunday.

Murphy’s son and assistant George said: “He had a couple of good runs and was a bit unlucky in Galway — he got a bump in the dip. He did it nicely today and is a good, tough, honest horse. He’s versatile ground-wise and would have no bother going up in trip.”

Ado McGuinness and stable apprentice Cian MacRedmond built on their Galway spoils when Bertayed, a dual-winner at Dundalk in the spring, delivered for the first time on grass in the Benbulben Handicap, scoring by a half-length from stable-companion Faraah in a blanket-finish.

“I was worried about the ground changing and nearly turned back on the way down, but I’m glad I didn’t,” said McGuinness.

“They were both drawn low, which is a big factor here. And Cian gave her a great ride — he sat in, didn’t panic, switched at the right time and got the job done.”

Another apprentice making a name for himself, Robert Whearty, recorded his third win (losing his 10b. claim) on board Gavin Cromwell’s mare Greenpanda, having her first run since February of last year, in the Hazelwood Handicap.

The nursery went to Joe Murray’s filly Hot Sunset, ridden by Joe Doyle to hold Our Louise by a half-length.

And both the winner, Jack Davison’s Gamigin (Oisin Orr) and long-time leader and runner-up Alice Milligan were both claimed by James McAuley following the opening claimer.