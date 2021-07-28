Royal Rendezvous goes one better with Galway Plate victory for Mullins and Townend

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old jumped impeccably with the exception of the second last and responded to Paul Townend’s every urge to land the spoils at odds of 5-1
Royal Rendezvous goes one better with Galway Plate victory for Mullins and Townend

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates after winning the Tote Galway Plate Steeplechase on Royal Rendezvous during day three of the Galway Races Summer Festival at Ballybrit Racecourse in Galway. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 19:35
Darren Norris, Ballybrit

A shade unlucky when second to Early Doors in last year’s Tote Galway Plate, Royal Rendezvous refused to be denied a second time, digging deep to repel stablemate Easy Game and Modus in Wednesday’s Ballybrit feature.

Always towards the head of affairs, the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old jumped impeccably with the exception of the second last and responded to Paul Townend’s every urge to land the spoils at odds of 5-1.

Reflecting on his second Galway Plate success, Mullins said: “Coming home from here last year we thought we’d try and make this the plan if things worked out and the horse seemed to come into tremendous form over the last two weeks. I was really pleased with him.

“He looked a picture for the last few weeks at home and we were just counting down the days, hoping we might have a bit of luck and it all worked out.” 

Mullins added: “I thought he got away in the right position and then I wondered if he was going too free but he was jumping fantastically, his jumping kept him in the game, Paul said he kept gaining a length or two over every fence and he was able to pull him back and get a breath of air into him after each one so he had enough in reserve.” 

Reflecting on the 2020 renewal, Mullins said: “Last year he was just unlucky, he got knocked on the bend coming up the hill. He was rated 7lb higher this year but he's improving. He’s a late developer, I think. Going right-handed is a help, but at one stage I didn't think he'd stay this sort of trip. The way he races now we could probably go further with him even.” 

Much has happened to Townend since Blazing Tempo gave him and Mullins a first Plate success a decade ago but the memory of last year’s frustration made this success all the sweeter.

“His jumping was unreal,” Townend said. “If I didn't wing the last I might have struggled to get going again up the hill, and that's what cost me a little bit last year.

“I was just looking for jumps in the dip and when I jumped the first of them, I was thinking: 'Oh no, is this going to be like last year again?'

“I jumped the second of them really well and that momentum kind of got me up around the bend until we straightened up to fully commit.” 

And full commitment was required from horse and jockey as rivals queued up to challenge on the run from home. However, none could get by and nobody could deny that Royal Rendezvous warranted his day in the sun.

More in this section

Galway Races: Mix-up between horses leads to Jessica Harrington ‘winner’ being disqualified Galway Races: Mix-up between horses leads to Jessica Harrington ‘winner’ being disqualified
Galway Festival tips: The Shunter can strike to continue a famous family tradition Galway Festival tips: The Shunter can strike to continue a famous family tradition
Finny Maguire on Coltor comes home to win 26/7/2021 Galway Races: Coltor swoops to conquer again for Dermot Weld
Jessica Harrington 18/7/2021

Jessica Harrington vows to learn from Galway Races mix-up: 'We'll ensure it never happens again'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up