Killarney report: Spectacular 764/1 double for trainer Tom Mullins

Trainer Tom Mullins completed a spectacular 764/1 across the card double on Thursday, highlighted by the runaway victory of his wife Helen’s Excelcius in the featured Dawn Milk Run Handicap Hurdle in Killarney.

The Killarney success, a breakthrough win over hurdles for the five-year-old, came hot on the heels of the Mullins-trained 50/1 shot Red Linn (Dean Curran) getting up close home to win the opening two-year-old maiden in Leopardstown.

Sean O’Keeffe partnered Excelsius to victory, easing past front-running favourite Elegant Lass at the second last before drawing clear for an emphatic eight and a half lengths win over Bythesametoken.

O’Keeffe said: “He was quite keen early, but they went a nice gallop and he jumped very well. He was brave at the second last when it was needed and he’s progressing well and learning his job over hurdles. His Flat pace was crucial out there and he’s a nice horse going forward.”

Earlier, the Willie Mullins-trained Ruaille Buaille became one of the shortest-priced winners in the history of Irish racing when gaining a bloodless, 22 lengths victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Hurdle, at odds of 1/25.

In front early and again from the fourth last flight, the six-year-old strode clear to beat Leading Babe, prompting Paul Townend to quip: “It was a good day out for her and a couple more like that would be nice. I suppose we didn’t learn anything new about her. She had a little look around in front, but met the last couple right.”

The 135-rated Ruaille Buaille is owned by the 15-member Ri Ra Syndicate and is now Galway-bound.

Cathal Byrnes registered his fifth win since taking over the licence, temporarily, from his father Charles, when One For Joe justified 2/1 favouritism in the opening Dawn Omega Milk Maiden Hurdle, stretching clear under Philip Enright to score for the Listowel-based Blue Eyed Bridge Syndicate.

Representing the trainer, Charles said: “He’s been rewarded for his consistency. He’s no superstar. He is what he is, but he jumped better today. He was disappointing in Wexford, where he never travelled. He’ll go handicapping and will probably end up in Listowel, for the lads.”

Back in handicap company, Thousand Tears (9/2) took the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle for the Burke brothers, trainer John, jockey Martin and their sister Elaine, part-owner of the gelding. “He had a good run in Cork on Friday and I was just afraid to hit the front too soon – he’d prefer the ground a bit quicker,” said the winning rider.

The second division of the (80-95) Dawn Hi & Lo Handicap Hurdle resulted in a dead-heat between Da Big Fella, trained virtually across the road from the track, at Muckross, by Eamon Courtney for his wife Valeria, and fast-finishing Christmas Jumper, ridden for Eddie and Patrick Harty by Rachael Blackmore.

“He’s home-bred and has been showing a lot more at home than on the track,” stated Courtney, “He’s the first winner we’ve trained on the track, although we’ve had a few in point-to-points.

Naturally Blond (40/1), under Darragh O’Keeffe, was a shock, all-the-way winner of the first division, for County Cork owner-trainer-breeder Paddy Cronin.

The finale, the Kenmare Ladies Pro-Am Flat Race, went, in convincing style to the Li Lalor-ridden Moulane West, trained in Co Cork by Richard Foley.