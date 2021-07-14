Killarney report: Mehnah overcomes high draw to justify short odds

Trained by Kevin Prendergast for Shadwell Estates, Mehnah overcame her inexperience and a high draw to justify 2/1 favouritism in the listed Cairn Rouge Stakes, Wednesday's feature in Killarney.

Drawn in stall 16, but soon in mid-division, Chris Hayes delivered the Frankel filly with a prolonged challenge down the wide outside in the straight and she picked-up in good style to master longshot Emaniya and long-time leader Thinking Of You by three-quarters of a length and a length.

A delighted and relieved Hayes explained: “She had an awkward, niggly injury, a little muscle up high behind in the lead-up to the Guineas and it’s been baby steps to get her back. She was a bit under- cooked today, maybe 75 or 80%, so she’ll come forward from it.

“The boss is keen to step her up in trip, so she could go for the Hurry Harriet in Gowran (August 11). I think she’s a Group 1 filly and she’d be a good ride in a fast-run Matron (at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend in September.”

Aidan O’Brien has sent many high-class two-year-olds to Killarney over the yearsa and his debutant Luxembourg, a 150,000 guineas yearling purchase and strongly supported into 5/2 favourite, might be another on the evidence of his victory in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series 2-Y-0 Race.

The Camelot colt, ridden by Michael Hussey, came through to lead at the furlong-pole before drawing clear to beat Tuwaiq, one of three previous winners in the field, by two and a quarter-lengths, the pair finishing almost four lengths clear of the rest.

“He’s grand, big horse,” stated a clearly impressed Hussey. “He was green early and the penny didn’t really drop fully until he got past Colin’s horse (Tuwaiq). He was watching everything, so he should learn plenty from today and improve plenty. He’s a really exciting colt.”

Hussey delivered a double for Ballydoyle when 13/2 shot Exuma proved best in a blanket-finish to the Sneem 3-Y-0 Handicap, battling well to see off Earl Of Tyrone by a half-length in a climax which saw just two lengths cover the first five home.

Ado McGuinness has his sights set on Galway for Star Harbour, a typically workmanlike winner of the Sauternes Cup Rated Race under a well-judged, no nonsense ride from Colin Keane, his 66th win of the season on home soil.

Dropping back in trip, having failed to stay in the Ulster Derby last time, Star Harbour edged past Rebel Tale early in the straight and kept going well to beat that rival by a length and a half.

“He’s in again at the Curragh on Sunday but, unless the handicapper hits him hard, we’ll leave him and he’ll go straight to Galway,” said McGuinness “He’s very laid-back and lazy at him, a bit like a talented footballer who doesn’t push himself – he has loads of ability.”