Horse racing tips: Jeff Kidder looks a stand-out on his Flat return at Killarney

Cheltenham Festival winner Jeff Kidder, back after a short break, looks a stand-out on his return to the Flat in the Carrauntoohil Handicap in Killarney today.

Noel Meade’s four-year-old, successful on the level at Bellewstown last summer, off a mark of 65, identical to his rating for today’s task, progressed dramatically over hurdles in the spring and looks very attractively-treated here.

Winner of a three-year-old maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse in November before being unplaced in a Grade 2 at Leopardstown over Christmas, Jeff Kidder was then off the track until pouncing late, at 80/1, in the Boodles at Cheltenham, getting up to beat Saint Sam by two lengths.

He won there off a mark of 125 and stepped-up to beat Teahupoo in a Grade 2 juvenile event at the Fairyhosue Easter meeting.

The Hallowed Crown gelding took another major step forward at the Punchestown Festival, landing the Grade 1 Ballymore Champion 4-Y-0 Hurdle at the expense of Zanahiyr.

Jeff Kidder now boasts a hurdle mark of 147, which makes his flat mark of 65 very attractive. And, with champion-jockey Colin Keane in the saddle, he should be very tough to beat.

Aidan O’Brien might land the Muckross Maiden with twice-raced Galileo colt Lord Of The Manor, in first-time cheekpieces.

Third to stable-companion Cleveland in an-end-of-season maiden at the Curragh on his sole juvenile start, this fellow again showed promise when fifth behind another stable-companion The Mediterranean in a Leopardstown maiden back in May.

An ease in the ground should suit him and he’s preferred to the Ger Lyons-trained, 83-rated Safari Quest.

Roles might be reversed in the opener, in which the Lyons filly Rosa Woodsii, second to Sense Of Style in Naas last autumn and an encouraging fourth to Friendly on her recent seasonal bow in Bellewstown, gets the nod over Ballydoyle colt Harvard.

Downpatrick stages a seven-race National Hunt card and the champion partnership of Willie Mullins and Paul Townend might be worth following.

French import Marajman, winner of his maiden hurdle in Clonmel, bumped into stable-companion Royal Rendezvous (rated 153 over fences) in a conditions event at Ballinrobe last time and faces a less demanding task in the opening Plus2Print Remembering Tony Oaks Hurdle.

Rumoroso, a beaten favourite in a Punchestown maiden hurdle before finishing third to Coastal World at Ballinrobe, might be good enough to take the Future Ticketing Maiden Hurdle.

John McConnell’s Mr Jackman, winner of two bumper for Gordon Elliott, sets the standard in the Irish Thoroughbred Agency.org Maiden Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

KILLARNEY

John Ryan

4.20. Rosa Woodsii

4.55. Baldomero

5.25. Sincerest

5.55. Wee Pablo

6.25. Jeff Kidder (Nap)

6.55. Lord Of The Manor

7.25. Maoilin

7.55. Jesse Evans

Next Best

4.20. Harvard

4.55. Handel

5.25. Dynakite

5.55. Celtic Crown

6.25. Politicise

6.55. Safari Quest

7.25. Sweet Molly Malone

7.55. My Mate Mozzie

DOWNPATRICK

John Ryan

1.55. Marajman

2.25. Robyndeglory

2.55. Rumoroso

3.25. Natural Breeze

3.55. Mr Jackman (n.b.)

4.30. Ask Cory

5.05. My Immortal

Next Best

1.55. Belbulben Boy

2.25. Hanoi Jane

2.55. Urabamba

3.25. Zambezir

3.55. Look Don’t Touch

4.30. Ragin Cajun

5.05. Elegant Style