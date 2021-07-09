Cork and Kilbeggan reports: Sweet success for Nibblers Charm

The Ray Hackett-trained Nibblers Charm upstaged market fancies Peregrine Run and Wonder Laish in the Thank You To All The Frontline Workers Hurdle, feature of Friday night’s action in Cork.

Ridden by Brian Hayes, the 9/1 shot made most of the running and driven along early in the straight, looked in trouble when marginally headed by Peregrine Run, winner of the race in 2019, at the second last.

But Nibblers Charm rallied and had regained the advantage when winging the last, before forging clear to beat Peregrine Run by three and a half lengths, with Wonder Laish a head away third.

“He had a tough winter of it with a bad dose of laminitis and took a lot of minding,” explained Hackett. “It has taken time to get him fit and his run on the flat brought him on well. He’s lazy but tries hard and saw it out well for Brian. He’ll probably go for the Guinness Handicap Hurdle (two miles and six furlongs) on the Friday of Galway.”

Champion-jockey Paul Townend took the honours with a double, initiated on Henry de Bromhead’s odds-on favourite Gloire D’athon in the CorkRacecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle.

“He had experience and a couple of good runs and was entitled to win his maiden,” said Townend, “The kindness in the ground helped him and, coming from Henry’s, he’ll probably enjoy jumping a fence.”

Townend followed-up on the Charles O’Brien-trained top-weight Rain In Spain n the Follow Us On Instagram Mares Handicap Hurdle, beating China Princess readily.

He commented: “She was fair sweet — I couldn’t believe how well she travelled. But I heard after the race that she’s in foal to Walk In The Park.”

The Byrnes brothers, Cathal and Philip, won the bumper with newcomer Elusive Rain, who made virtually all. A cheap purchase, the Elusive Pimpernel gelding, “bred for speed”, in the words of his trainer, will now head for either a flat maiden or a winners bumper.

Echoes In The Park, trained for Robcour by James Motherway, opened his account when winning the three-mile maiden hurdle under Dylan Robinson, a win described as “long overdue” by his trainer.

And Ricky Bobby (14/1) proved another local winner, landing the Mallow Handicap Hurdle for John Joe Walsh and the McCurtins, Ambrose (rider) and Raymond (owner).

But the most valuable prize on offer was in Kilbeggan, where the Denise Foster-trained 20/1 shot captured the AXA Smart Farm Insurance Midlands National in the colours of J P McManus.

Ridden by Jody McGarvey, the eight-year-old, fifth in this race last year and off the track since falling in the Galway Plate, held off Waitnsee by three-quarters of a length with long-time leader and favourite Nick Lost in third.

And McGarvey enthused, “We got a nice clear run around and he jumped into the race at the third last. He was still tanking turning for home and got a bit tired, but had enough in the tank to get the job done.”

“He fell in the Galway Plate last year and I’d say he’ll be heading back there. Dropping back in trip wouldn’t be an issue for him.”

Trainer Andy Slattery struck on the double in the maiden hurdle action, taking the opener with all-the-way scorer Whoosgotyanow (Cathal Landers), in the colours of well-known tenor Dr.Ronan Tynan and then providing Cian Quirke with his first win in the professional ranks, on Voice Of Hope in the Follow Kilbeggan On Instagram Maiden Hurdle.

Padraig Roche’s versatile gelding Walking On Glass (6/4 favourite) proved a facile winner of the KilbegganRaces.com Handicap Hurdle at the expense of top-weight Go Another One.

And the season’s leading rider Danny Mullins brought his tally to 18 on board Dick Donohoe’s Vischio in a division of the Mullingar Handicap Hurdle.