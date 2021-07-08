Leopardstown tips: High Heels can thwart British fillies

Stepping up in trip, the Aidan O’Brien-trained High Heels should be tough to beat in the Group 3 Stanerra Stakes in Leopardstown.

Winner of a Cork maiden and fourth to Fantasy Lady in a listed event at the Curragh during her juvenile campaign, the Galileo filly has raced twice this season, giving the impression that a more extreme test of stamina might bring further improvement from her.

She was beaten eight lengths when fourth to Insinuendo in a Naas Group 3 on her seasonal debut and stepped up on that effort in the Group 3 Munster Oaks in Cork last time.

Having made the running, High Heels stuck to her task in the final furlong and a half, ultimately filling third spot behind older rivals Thunder Kiss and Silence Please.

The extra two furlongs should suit the Ballydoyle filly so she gets the vote over British fillies, Believe In Love and Sherbet Lemon.

Trained by Roger Varian and wide-margin winner of Newmarket handicap last August, Believe In Love disappointed on her only start this season, trailing in last in a Group 3 at York, but is clearly capable of better.

Hollie Doyle travels over to ride Archie Watson’s Sherbet Lemon, winner of the Lingfield Oaks Trial before finishing a well-beaten ninth behind Snowfall in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom.

In first-time cheekpieces here, Sherbet Lemon might prove the biggest threat to High Heels.

Willie Mullins has snapped up the services of Hollie Doyle, who has struck-up such a good partnership with True Self, to partner Baby Zeus in the €100,000 Nasrullah (Premier) Handicap.

Formerly trained by Ger Lyons, this four-year-old triumphed on his stable debut when landing a mile and a quarter handicap at the Curragh’s Guineas meeting.

Having travelled strongly into contention, he had to be driven out to get the better of Mirann by a half-length and meets that rival, subsequently fourth in the Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot, on 2lb worse terms here.

With improvement expected, Baby Zeus might follow-up in an ultra-competitive, 17-runner handicap.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Iowa came good in the BoyleSports Ulster Derby last month, beating stable-companion and subsequent maiden winner King Of The Castle.

And, although raised 10lb, the three-year-old Galileo colt might be good enough to follow-up in the Green Room Handicap.

Joseph O’Brien’s consistent filly Agartha, foiled by well-fancied debutante and subsequent listed winner Sacred Bridge in Naas on her third start, sets the standard in the opening two-year-old fillies maiden.

But she could be vulnerable to a smart newcomer. And Ballydoyle filly Twinkle, a full-sister to Investec Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, fits the bill and, if strong in the market, might make a successful debut.

SELECTIONS

4.40: Twinkle

5.10: Jungle Cove

5.40: Metaphorical

6.10: Ragtime Red

6.40: Baby Zeus

7.10: High Heels (Nap)

7.40: Iowa

8.10: Shoshoe Warrior (NB)

NEXT BEST

4.40: Agartha

5.10: Giustino

5.40: Diamil

6.10: Fugacious

6.40: Tartlette

7.10: Sherbet Lemon

7.40: Soaring Sky

8.10: Party Playboy