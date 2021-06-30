Sacred Bridge bags valuable black type with Tipperary win

Sacred Bridge, trained for Juddmonte by Ger Lyons, earned valuable winning black type when the listed Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary 2-Y-0 Stakes in Tipperary.

The Bated Breath filly was confidently handled by Colin Keane and came through to master British raider Misty Ayr inside the final furlong, scoring by a length and a quarter and clocking a time of 57.21 seconds on the fast ground. The race was marred by the fall of Ballydoyle colt Amalfi Coast close to the line having broken a leg.

“She actually put weight on since Naas (a week ago) and showed us she was ready to run again,” explained Shane Lyons. “Colin was very sympathetic on her again and loves her temperament.”

“It was very important to get black type for her, so it’s a case of ‘job done’. She’s oozing class and she’ll mix it, five and six furlongs. We’ll sit down now and map out a plan for her.”

Keane brought his seasonal tally to 58 when scoring later on John McConnell’s Wild Shot in a division of the 45-65 handicap.

Earlier, Ladies Church gave Johnny Murtagh his first two-year-old success on turf in 2021 when readily turning over odds-on favourite Orinoco River in the five-furlong fillies maiden.

A twentieth winner of the domestic season for Murtagh and a seventeenth for Coe, the Churchill filly was stepping-up on her debut run in Cork, as Coen explained: “She’s a filly we always liked and she came on a lot from her first run. She travelled and quickened well and idled in front. I think she’ll be better again when she steps-up to six furlongs.”

From home, Murtagh later indicated that Ladies Church will now be aimed at the listed Marwell Stakes, over five furlongs, at Naas on July 21.

In the other two-year-old action, Jim Bolger’s Celtic Times, under Kevin Manning, made all to take the Glenvale Stud Race at the expense of Ballydoyle hope Howth, clearly appreciating the step up to and a half furlongs.

Bolger’s representative Ger Flynn commented: “Stepping back up in in trip certainly helped – he got left behind over six at the Curragh last time – and he handles the ground okay .”

The Kieran Cotter-trained Erosandpsyche justified 4/5 favouritism in the five-furlong Irish Stallion Farms EBF Race, tracking his two rivals before being switched to challenge by Oisin Orr and getting the better of Back To Brussels to score by a neck.

“He’s still learning,” said Cotter. “He needs experience and Oisin said it took him time to warm-up on that fast ground. He’ll go for the (Group 2) Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh now.”

Wesley Joyce, apprentice to Johnny Murtagh, savoured his fourth career success and gave trainer Eoin McDonagh, based in Lisnamuck, outside Cahir, his first when Attelboro captured the five-furlong apprentice handicap.