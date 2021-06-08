Roscommon report: Another ‘national’ for Dermot McLouglin as The Echo Boy delivers

Trainer Dermot McLoughlin, who realised a life’s ambition when Freewheelin Dylan won the Boylesports Irish Grand National, bagged another ‘national’ in Roscommon Tuesday when 20/1 shot The Echo Boy kept favourite Jerandme at bay in the Connacht National Handicap Chase.

A 15th winner by 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon, the eight-year-old, in the colours of Fidelma Toole, stayed on dourly up the straight to triumph by two lengths, with long-time leader Nick Lost in third.

“He won a couple of point-to-points and I knew, if he settled, he’d get the trip,” said a delighted McLoughlin, “Paddy was very good on him and said that, turning in, he felt he had plenty of horse under him. They went a good gallop and he sat and tried to save and save on him. Then, when he went for him, he stayed at it well. That experience should help the horse to man up a bit.”

Impressive at Downpatrick last time, Barry Connell’s Enniskerry booked his ticket to Galway when making all in the Dermot Hughes Car Sales Rated Novice Hurdle, a second winner in 24 hours for jockey Mark Bolger. The Jeremy gelding won comfortably from Ferdia, prompting his owner-trainer to comment, “He’s a classy horse, improving all the time and he couldn’t have done any more.”

“He had very good winter bumper form. He cut out on his first hurdle start — he had a little bit of a heart issue — but he hasn’t looked back since. He’s getting his confidence back and we’ll go for the ‘Novice’ on the Thursday of Galway. He’ll stay hurdling for now, but we have the option of going chasing.”

Another son of Jeremy, Bold Enough, made it two-from-two over fences and provided Henry de Bromhead with his sixth win in five days when justifying 11/8 favouritism in the Castlerea Novice Chase, beating Star Max by eight lengths.

“I’m delighted to get the opportunity to ride such a nice horse,” stated winning rider Hugh Morgan, “He jumped and travelled great — he made one mistake, other than that, he was foot perfect.”

The Kieran Purcell-trained Fest Deiz confirmed last-time-out Tipperary form with Isotope in the Athleague Handicap Hurdle, providing Cathal Landers with the second leg of a double (and a third winner in three days), initiated on Mark McNiff’s Gone Racing in a division of the Roscommon Racecourse Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.

“My instructions were to sit fourth or fifth, but there was pace, so I went on and he dictated away,” explained Landers, “He found plenty up the straight and I was very happy with him.”

For the second time in three days, Jack Foley deputised successfully for the injured Conor McNamara and admitted, “It was a good opportunity and important to ride a winner for Mr Mullins,” after hurdling debutant Gibraltar, formerly trained by Michael Bell, justified 5/6 favouritism for Willie Mullins in the opening maiden hurdle.

The bumper proved to be another Mullins affair. But, this time, 11/10 favourite Carrarea, trained by Emmet and ridden By Philip Byrnes, confirmed Punchestown Festival form with front-running Willie The Coo, representing Willie and Patrick, to retain his unbeaten record.

And 20/1 shot Mama Tried (Shane Mulcahy) gave Charles Keegan, based in Castleiney, County Tipperary his first training success in the first division of the Roscommon racecourse Opportunity Handicap Hurdle.