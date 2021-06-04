Brian Kavanagh named new Curragh chief

The outgoing HRI CEO takes over from Pat Keogh 
Brian Kavanagh announced in March he would be leaving his HRI role at the end of his current contract in September. Picture: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 16:13

Outgoing Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Curragh.

Kavanagh has been the HRI chief since 2001 but announced in March he would be leaving his role at the end of his current contract in September.

Kavanagh to begin his new position at the Curragh  in November, taking over from Pat Keogh.

Pádraig McManus, chairman of the board of the Curragh said: "The board are looking forward to welcoming Brian into his new role as CEO of the Curragh racecourse and training grounds, and look forward to Brian leading the Curragh as we prepare for racing in the post-Covid world and growing the world class training ground facilities here at the Curragh together with the strong, committed team we have already in place.

"We also want to put on record how extremely grateful we are to Pat Keogh for the tremendous job he has done, and his leadership of the Curragh racecourse and training grounds over the last two years."

