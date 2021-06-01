Tipperary tips: Sunwalk can open account in maiden

Narrowly beaten at Gowran Park last time, Sunwalk might strike for the Slatterys in the Irish Stallion farms EBF Median Auction Maiden in Tipperary today.
The selection has an official mark of 82, similar to Jessica Harrington’s runner Privilege, third to Ebeneezer Perry on his seasonal bow at Leopardstown. The Mick Mulvany-trained Rave NContagion (rated 78) also comes into calculations but Sunchart should be learning with racing and gets the vote to open his account.
4.40. Tar Heel
5.10. Sunwalk (Nap)
5.40. Harmony Rose (n.b.)
6.10. Swift Flight
6.40. A Step Foo Far
7.10. Eastern Tornado
7.40. Swelltime
8.10. Father’s Day
4.40. Eastern Racer
5.10. Stag Night
5.40. Loveday
6.10. Jon Riggens
6.40. Sounds Of Spring
7.10. Take A Turn
7.40. Andratx
8.10. Pappina