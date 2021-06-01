Tipperary tips: Sunwalk can open account in maiden

Bellagio Man and Colin Keane (far) win the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden from Sunwalk and Andrew Slattery (near) at Gowran Park last month. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 06:45
John Ryan

Narrowly beaten at Gowran Park last time, Sunwalk might strike for the Slatterys in the Irish Stallion farms EBF Median Auction Maiden in Tipperary today.

Fourth on his debut at Dundalk in December, Sunchart shaped with promise when fifth behind Wordsworth and subsequent winner Agrimony in a Curragh maiden on his turf debut in mid-April.

He still looked quite raw last time at Gowran Park, when hitting top gear late and getting within a head of Bellagio Man in a seven-furlong maiden. On that occasion, he had newcomer Stag Night back in third and Burj Malina fifth. The Vadamos gelding is expected to confirm his superiority in a competitive maiden.

The selection has an official mark of 82, similar to Jessica Harrington’s runner Privilege, third to Ebeneezer Perry on his seasonal bow at Leopardstown. The Mick Mulvany-trained Rave NContagion (rated 78) also comes into calculations but Sunchart should be learning with racing and gets the vote to open his account.

SELECTIONS 

John Ryan 

4.40. Tar Heel 

5.10. Sunwalk (Nap) 

5.40. Harmony Rose (n.b.) 

6.10. Swift Flight 

6.40. A Step Foo Far 

7.10. Eastern Tornado 

7.40. Swelltime 

8.10. Father’s Day 

Next Best 

4.40. Eastern Racer 

5.10. Stag Night 

5.40. Loveday 

6.10. Jon Riggens 

6.40. Sounds Of Spring 

7.10. Take A Turn 

7.40. Andratx 

8.10. Pappina

Jockeys Paddy Kennedy and Eoin Mahon hospitalised after suffering facial injuries

