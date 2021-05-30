Full Noise lands substantial gamble after being backed in from 12/1 to odds-on favourite

Full Noise and Sean Flanagan (nearest) jump the last on the way to landing a gamble in the Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle. Picture: Healy Racing

Sun, 30 May, 2021 - 21:15
John Ryan

From the stable that brought us All Class, Full Noise landed a substantial gamble in a division of the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Handicap Hurdle in Punchestown.

David Dunne’s charge, on offer at 12/1 on Saturday evening and backed in from 6/1 Sunday morning, was ultimately sent off 8/11 favourite and needed all of Sean Flanagan’s strength and persuasive powers to get the better of Esthers Marvel on the run-in.

An under-stated Dunne said: “He’s a big baby and was probably lucky enough to win. He made a lot of mistakes in Wexford the last day, so we decided to put him back over hurdles and this looked a weak enough race.”

History was made in the Ladbrokes ‘Play 1-2-Free’ On Football Handicap Hurdle, thanks to the stewards. Eddie and Patrick Harty, the holders of Ireland’s first joint training- licence, registered their breakthrough success when Whatucallher was awarded the spoils having been beaten a short-head by Walking On Glass.

The Lorna Fowler-trained Politesse made a successful start to her chasing career in the opening beginners’ event, scooting home eleven lengths clear of nearest rival Premium Package and enabling jockey Conor Orr to ride out his 3lb. claim. “Conor has done all the schooling on her and they’ve struck up a good partnership,” said trainer Lorna Fowler. “She’d done a lot of schooling and was a natural from the outset.”

Philip Enright continued in top form when producing Galway-bound Powersbomb to foil Us And Them on the run-in in the Ladbrokes Handicap Chase.

Liam Burke’s Raven Rule (Donagh Meyler) won the mares maiden hurdle where there was chaos at the first flight which saw Rachael Blackmore, shaken, stood down for the day and Paddy Kennedy removed to hospital for x-rays with a suspected broken joy.

Denis O’Regan produced Denis Cullen’s She’stherightone with a well-timed challenge to land the second division of the 80-102 handicap hurdle, first leg of an across-the-card double for the trainer, completed when his daughter Annalise partnered Maunganui to victory in Navan.

