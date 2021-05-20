Tipperary report: Imperial Ruler makes impressive debut

In Imperial Ruler, Dermot McLoughlin introduced a potentially smart sort in the bumper, the final race on today's card in Tipperary.

Bred and owned by the Conway family, and from a dam line which has produced Group and listed winners on the level, this gelding moved into contention moving well as they turned for home and found plenty for Barry O’Neill’s pressure to keep even-money favourite Kottayam at bay.

Slip Of The Tongue returned 33-1 when making a winning debut in the first division of the Tipperary Town Maiden Hurdle. Out of Female, who won a bumper on debut, this four-year-old gelding made rapid progress from the back to emerge as the only threat to the free-going odds-on favourite, Tax For Max, as they turned for home. Padraig Roche’s runner, ridden by Mark Walsh, was travelling much the better of the two, and duly moved on to win readily.

Out of luck in the first division, Danny and Willie Mullins took the second division with Dark Voyager. Returning after a break, he coasted around, jumped well, and drew right away to beat market rival Easca Peasca by a huge margin. Runner-up to Zanahiyr on his hurdling debut, he remains a decent prospect.

Present Road, trained in Waterford by Michael Griffin, caused a huge upset in the first division of the tipperaryraces.ie Mares’ Maiden Hurdle. Never far off the pace, she moved up going well in the straight but needed all of Conor McNamara’s strength to touch off favourite Robyndeglory, which she did by a nose, the pair a long way clear. Out of a point to point winner, and unlucky not to win her only outing in one, she could have a decent future as a chaser.

In the absence of would-be market rival Cottie, Lunar Display was sent off 1-2 in the second division of the mares’ maiden and she duly obliged for Joseph O’Brien and jockey JJ Slevin. A bad mistake at the second-last could have been costly, but she recovered well and won quite readily.

There was a good finish to the Junction Handicap Hurdle, in which Fest Deiz, trained in Kilkenny by Kieran Purcell and ridden by Donagh Meyler, found most in the final strides to secure a third win in his 11 outings.

There were upsets in both divisions of the Tipperary Races On Twitter Handicap Hurdle, the first won by 18-1 chance Caileann’s Angel for Johnny Moore and Gavin Cromwell. The second division went to Lessofdnegativity, who made all the running for Darragh O’Keeffe and Andy McNamara.